Vettel beats Verstappen to Singapore GP pole with Q3 stunner

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel produced one of the stand-out qualifying laps of his Formula 1 career to beat Max Verstappen to pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday night for Ferrari.

Verstappen had been vying to become F1’s youngest ever pole-sitter in his final qualifying session as a teenager, and looked poised to do so after topping both Q1 and Q2 for Red Bull.

However, Vettel was able to bounce back for Q3, taking provisional pole ahead of Verstappen with his first run before finding yet more time on his last flying lap.

Vettel’s final time of 1:39.491 marked the fastest ever lap around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, giving him his second pole of the year, as well acting as a big victory in the title fight with Lewis Hamilton.

Championship leader Hamilton had a difficult day in the office, ending up fifth overall ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas as both Mercedes drivers struggled to dial in their cars and match Red Bull or Ferrari.

Both Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo were left somewhat disappointed after finishing second and third, having dominated in practice, but nevertheless look in the fight for victory.

Just 24 hours after announcing their break-up for 2018, McLaren and Honda enjoyed a rare high moment under the lights in Singapore by qualifying eighth and ninth, albeit rather aptly behind Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg. And naturally, the other driver in the McLaren, Honda, Toro Rosso and Renault news whirlwind, Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Jolyon Palmer’s weekend of heartache continued in qualifying as he missed out on a place in Q3, finishing P11. Both Force India drivers struggled, with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon taking P12 and P14 respectively, split by Daniil Kvyat. Romain Grosjean wound up 15th for Haas.

Kevin Magnussen missed out on a place in Q2 by one-tenth of a second, finishing 16th overall ahead of Felipe Massa, who was limited to just one run after hitting the wall early and sustaining a puncture.

Massa’s Williams teammate Lance Stroll followed in P18, while the Sauber pair of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson propped up the timesheets, more than three seconds off the pace.

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Brown on McLaren’s engine switch: ‘It’s time to move on’ (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoSep 16, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT
McLaren executive director Zak Brown joined F1 on NBC Sports’ live coverage of qualifying this morning to expand on the team’s impending switch from Honda to Renault engines for 2018, and the team’s progress this weekend (qualifying also re-airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The expected strides from Honda never came and after three years, Brown pretty much said a change of direction was inevitable.

“Ultimately we knew we were in trouble in winter testing,” Brown told Bob Varsha, who fills in for Leigh Diffey this weekend (Diffey is in Sonoma for IndyCar coverage) alongside David Hobbs and Steve Matchett in the booth for NBCSN and CNBC’s F1 coverage.

“Year one, P9 in championship was somewhat to be expected with a new power unit. Year two, we got a little bit better. But we expected much better for this year. It obviously didn’t happen. It was three years of good effort. Everyone tried.

“We have a good relationship with Renault. They’ve won six of the last 12 championships. It was time to move on, and time to get back up. We have a lot of confidence in our relationship with Renault going forward. I’m disappointed things didn’t work out with Honda but as you know in racing, sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

If the team was to have Renault power now, Brown said the McLaren chassis would be good enough to threaten the Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull teams at the top of the charts.

“We would be near the top of the timesheets if not at the top,” he said. “We’re happy with progress. Drivers are happy. With similar horsepower we can do some fun stuff next year.”

Odds are still good for a big points haul this weekend in Singapore, though, if the reliability is there (race coverage starts Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN).

McLaren scored nine of its 11 points this season at Hungary, when Fernando Alonso was sixth and Stoffel Vandoorne 10th. Alonso’s ninth place in Baku was the team’s only other score this year.

With Alonso eighth and Vandoorne ninth in qualifying for Sunday’s race, the team put both cars into Q3 for the third time this year – joining Monaco and Hungary. At Monaco, it was Jenson Button who did so with Alonso racing at the Indianapolis 500. However grid penalties hit both of them for power unit and gearbox issues, and Vandoorne started 12th and Button from pit lane.

Brown said sixth was a best case scenario for qualifying, seventh a more realistic target. They were just pipped by Nico Hulkenberg in his Renault for seventh today.

“We have a good race car. We’ve had a good race car all year. We knew Singapore would be one of our better races. Let’s finish where we start this weekend,” Brown told NBCSN.

“We have two really good drivers but have additional aerodynamics this weekend. It’s planted. Both happy. A little more grip over the bumps needed but we are happy.”

Neither Alonso nor Vandoorne was super happy in qualifying but still seek big results tomorrow.

“The car has been working well all weekend,” Alonso told NBCSN’s Will Buxton. “There’s been some issues in practice… (with) deployment for the power unit. Now everything is OK. We need the reliability to finish the race.

“It’s opportunity to score good points, so we can’t miss it.”

Vandoorne added to Buxton, “We’ve been competitive since the start. We expected to have both cars in Q3 and we got it. I’m reasonably happy. Q1 and Q2 were both good, then we missed a bit in Q3. Nonetheless it’s a good result.

“Hopefully we can go forward. Our race pace looks quite strong. With a bit of mayhem, we could benefit.”

Defiant Ricciardo still confident of Singapore F1 victory

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Daniel Ricciardo remained defiant following Formula 1 qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, maintaining he can still win the race from third place on the grid.

Ricciardo led both practice sessions on Friday in Singapore for Red Bull, with teammate Max Verstappen topping the final running on Saturday morning to make the team the favorite heading into qualifying.

However, it was Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who managed to snatch pole away, producing a stunning final lap in Q3 to beat Verstappen and Ricciardo.

“I’m a little envious today. I will accept a little bit of defeat,” Ricciardo told NBCSN pit reporter Will Buxton after qualifying.

“But I’m still confident we will get victory. I think we’ve got a good package.

“Seb turned it on in qualifying, but I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

With overtaking being notoriously difficult around the tight confines of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo acknowledged he would need to weigh up risk and reward at the start in a bid to pass both Verstappen and Vettel.

“For sure my intention is to try and go forward. I think here it’s hard to pass,” Ricciardo said.

“Obviously the start is a big opportunity so the intention is to go for it, and see what happens. We’ll see what happens after Turn 1.”

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

F3 Americas series announced; formal launch set for COTA F1 weekend

By Tony DiZinnoSep 16, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT
The F4 U.S. Championship is racing at Circuit of The Americas in Austin this weekend, along with the FIA World Endurance Championship – the first of two times the junior open-wheel series will do that this year. Kyle Kirkwood has unofficially sealed this year’s championship.

When it does so the second time, in tandem with the FIA Formula 1 World Championship from October 19-22, there will be news of another FIA series getting formally launched – the F3 Americas racing series.

The full release from F4 about F3 is below.

Another step toward alignment with a globally recognized racing development structure will become much clearer on October 19th in Austin, TX, when the details of the new F3 Americas racing series will be announced, featuring an all-new F3-FIA* spec race car.

With the phenomenal growth of the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda that debuted in 2016, F4 series competitors are looking forward to the next level of open-wheel competition that continues affordability, modern technology, and the ability to obtain FIA Super License points. The F4 U.S. series’ final two races of 2017 will run during the F1 weekend activities at COTA, and the series champion will be invited to attend the Formula 1 Awards banquet.

This new F3 race car will feature an all-new, state-of-the-art, U.S.-designed and built Ligier Crawford chassis, developed by Onroak, and will be powered by a 270-horsepower Honda Performance Development version of the new Honda Civic® Type-R® turbocharged K20 motor (a non-turbocharged version is used in the F4 U.S. Championship). The new F3 Americas series will continue running on proven Pirelli tires developed for this series.

The F3 Americas series aligns with the global FIA development ladder philosophy of using common components to provide a cost-efficient, reliable, and powerful racing structure as drivers ascend through the levels on their way to U.S. or global racing success. The announcement event on October 19th will unveil the F3 car and provide preliminary vehicle specifications, as well as information on vehicle availability and ordering information.

“SCCA Pro Racing’s introduction of an FIA F3 race series is a great opportunity for our partners and SCCA Pro Racing to reset the current paradigm of open wheel racing in North America,” said Steve Oseth, Vice President/General Manager of SCCA Pro Racing. “Its introduction, combined with the steps above and below the F3 series, will work to greatly lower the running costs of open-wheel race cars.”

Art St. Cyr, President, Honda Performance Development, adds: “Our grassroots racing engines have provided the basis for many top-level racers and we’re excited to continue offering the affordable and reliable Honda K20 Type-R engine as part of this series. It also helps to showcase the ability of our grassroots racing programs to support racing skills development, as the competitors progress through higher levels of engine power.”

Max Crawford, General Manager of Onroak Automotive North America, notes that “The F3 race series will feature the next generation of all-new FIA race cars, the Ligier Crawford JS F3, designed and manufactured in the United States, at Onroak Automotive North America’s headquarters in Denver, North Carolina.  The Ligier Crawford JS F3 is the next step up from Onroak Automotive NA’s successful F4 car. The ability to design, manufacture and service the cars in the U.S. has always been part of Onroak Automotive NA’s commitment to the F3 series. The design team in Denver, NC, has worked comprehensively with the FIA on implementing all the requirements for the new generation of F3 cars, and this has enabled us to produce the new car at a level of performance and safety that leads the world.”

Orazio Mastracchio, NAFTA Motorsport Manager for Pirelli NA states: “With more than 100 years of Pirelli motorsport experience and development for the drivers of powerful sports cars, sports coupes and high-performance luxury sedans, we’re excited to be a part of this new F3 series, which directly ties into the learning and success we’ve had at the premier levels of motorsports.”

*Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile

IndyCar Paddock Pass: Sonoma (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoSep 16, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
NBCSN’s season-long coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series concludes this weekend with the series’ return trip to Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Along with it, the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass also wraps its first season for IndyCar in wine country.

NBCSN IndyCar pit reporter and Indy Lights analyst Anders Krohn checks in for the latest edition of the show, which you can see above.

On tap in this week’s episode are interviews with championship contenders Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves of Team Penske, Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires champion Kyle Kaiser.

