With Renault F1 deal confirmed, McLaren’s attention turns to Alonso

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 6:10 AM EDT
McLaren executive director Zak Brown will turn his attention to Formula 1 contract talks with Fernando Alonso in the coming weeks after resolving the team’s engine saga for 2018.

McLaren announced on Friday it would be parting company with struggling power unit partner Honda at the end of the season, switching to a customer supply from Renault on a three-year deal.

McLaren’s F1 management has spent much of this year working to resolve its engine struggles and become more competitive, with the lack of success on-track being a regular source of frustration for lead driver Alonso.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Alonso said on Thursday in Singapore he was still weighing up a number of options for next year, but Brown is hopeful of extending the Spaniard’s contract into 2018.

“We’re going to turn our attention to Fernando now. We’ve been speaking a lot, he’s been waiting to see what technical solution we came up with,” Brown said.

“He won his two championships with Renault. He’s very happy with the racing team, we’re very happy with him.

“So I think in the not-too-distant future we should be able to get something done and that’ll be the last big piece of the puzzle.

“Then I’ve got to find us some sponsorship with our commercial team and get ready for next year.”

Renault: Speculation Palmer could be dropped for Malaysia ‘unfair’

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has called speculation Jolyon Palmer could be dropped for the next race in Malaysia “unfair”, stressing there is a contract in place until the end of the season.

Renault announced on Friday it had signed Carlos Sainz Jr. on loan from Red Bull for the 2018 season to partner Nico Hulkenberg, leaving Palmer without a seat for next year.

The 2014 GP2 champion has struggled to make an impact in F1, scoring just a single point in 32 races, and looks unlikely to remain in the sport next year.

Speculation has been rife that Renault was looking to get Sainz in the car as early as the Malaysian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time as part of the deal to sign him.

Palmer was adamant on Thursday that his contract was firm until the end of the season, and Abiteboul backed this up, hitting back at the speculation.

“The reality is that Carlos will be in the car in Melbourne in 2019. Referring to the situation of Jo, it’s a speculation that we – him and the team – have had to live with for… I don’t know how many races,” Abiteboul said.

“Frankly it’s really difficult on Jo, and a bit unfair on Jo and the team. To a certain degree, it maybe has had a negative impact on his ongoing performance.

“Right now, what I see is that we have a car that is capable of scoring points in Singapore. That’s the focus and we have an ongoing contract with Jo until the end of the season.”

Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost said he was “not aware” of any possibility of Sainz leaving early for Renault, despite having Red Bull youngster Pierre Gasly ready to make the step up if required.

Honda’s 2018 F1 fortunes could dictate Ricciardo’s Red Bull future

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Daniel Ricciardo has conceded that Honda’s performances with Toro Rosso in Formula 1 next year could dictate his future amid speculation of a similar engine deal for Red Bull in 2019.

Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s F1 B-team, announced on Friday in Singapore it would be working with Honda from the start of next season, with the Japanese marque’s existing deal with McLaren being terminated by mutual consent at the end of the year.

The deal has been tipped as a precursor for a future link-up between Red Bull and Honda in 2019 following paddock suggestions that Renault will stop working with the team at the end of next season, having picked up McLaren as a customer team this week.

Honda’s struggles since returning to F1 in 2015 have been well-documented, causing the McLaren relationship to fracture due to a lack of performance and reliability from its power units.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next year, Ricciardo is set to be a key player in the driver market for 2019 when seats at every single team on the grid are due to be available.

Should a deal with Honda be struck for Red Bull, Ricciardo conceded he would take its performances with Toro Rosso into account next year when it came to deciding his future.

“I guess next year would be a pretty big year for that to assess what is going to happen, how they’ll look, how Honda is with where it’s at,” Ricciardo told NBCSN.

“You’d assess the situation and go from there. It’s so early to think about it.

“But I’ll think about it next year, and that’ll dictate where I go.”

When asked directly if Honda would be supplying engines to Red Bull in 2019, general motorsport manager Masashi Yamamoto admitted on Friday it could be an option.

“Our main goal now is to absolutely concentrate on 2018 and Toro Rosso. We are going to give our best to achieve our best performance together as a team,” Yamamoto said.

“But if there is a chance in the future to supply engines, why not?”

The only driver who looks locked in for 2019 is Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, with the rest of the field being free agents come the end of next season, including Ricciardo’s current teammate Max Verstappen.

Ferrari is understood to have expressed an interest in signing Ricciardo before, potentially rekindling the Australian’s partnership with Vettel at Red Bull from 2014.

Mercedes will also have two free seats for 2019, with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ contracts expiring at the end of 2018.

Talking about Red Bull’s current driver line-up, team boss Christian Horner said he saw no reason to make any changes moving forward, but that there were plenty of options should they be required.

“Both of our drivers are currently under contract at least for next year, and it’s down to us to produce a good car and be competitive. Then, of course, why would the drivers want to be anywhere else?” Horner said.

“We’re not short of options on drivers, but our preference is absolutely to retain the two that we have in the car at the moment.”

Verstappen leads final Singapore F1 practice, Red Bull completes sweep

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 7:10 AM EDT
Red Bull Racing will head into qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix fancying its chances of a first Formula 1 pole position in 2017 after completing a sweep of practice on Saturday afternoon courtesy of Max Verstappen.

Red Bull arrived in Singapore eager to make the most of the engine-limited track layout and take the fight to the front-runners, but was expected to struggle to match Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel.

However, Daniel Ricciardo was able to lead its charge throughout Friday, topping both FP1 and FP2, with Verstappen following in second place in the night-time session.

The Dutchman moved to the top of the timesheets in final practice on Saturday, posting a best lap time of 1:41.829 to edge out Ferrari’s Vettel come the checkered flag.

Verstappen had a late scare on his Red Bull car, appearing to slow and reporting it was “shifting by itself”, but got back out on-track a few minutes later with no further issues.

Vettel was left to settle for P2, 0.072 seconds behind Verstappen, but it nevertheless marked a solid improvement from Friday when he could only finish 11th-fastest. Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes, also recovering from a disappointing Friday.

McLaren enjoyed its best practice session so far this season as Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne took P4 and P5 respectively, also benefitting from the lack of engine power required at Marina Bay.

Friday pace-setter Ricciardo took sixth ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, with the Finnish pair of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen slotting into eighth and ninth. Sergio Perez completed the top 10 for Force India.

Besides the late trading of lap times, the session’s other big incident of note came at the halfway point when Marcus Ericsson broke the rear wing of his Sauber by hitting the wall, causing a red flag period.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 9am ET on Saturday.

Sonoma weekend, Thursday and Friday notes

By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – There have been a lot of things happening at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

So, here’s some bullet points of what they are:

  • Wednesday’s pre-weekend event was held at Ram’s Gate Winery with the top five championship contenders.
  • As it stands, is GoPro’s last year as title sponsor of the race. It took over as title sponsor prior to the 2012 race. GoPro has activated here over the years with a number of interesting course videos.
  • Honda had its final media availability of the year at its hospitality tent today, with Honda Performance Development President Art St. Cyr providing updates on Honda’s engines for 2018 as well as its two Acura sports car programs – the NSX GT3 program which moves to a customer program in 2018, and the new ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international (DPi) program, which comes online next year. St. Cyr confirmed three Acura NSX GT3s have been sold. Further information about what else Honda brought to light from this availability, beyond its existing teams and car count, will be posted in the coming days.
  • There are lots of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires veterans here this weekend making the rounds. Zachary Claman DeMelo makes his debut, while Kyle Kaiser, Zach Veach, Santiago Urrutia, Matheus Leist and RC Enerson are all making themselves visible doing a mix of media, meetings or driving. Veach and Enerson have been on two-seater duty.
  • Kaiser was busy today in a number of roles, thanks to tireless efforts from Andersen Promotions PR ace Diane Swintal. Between getting interviewed by Katie Hargitt during NBCSN’s second IndyCar practice session, and additionally by NBCSN’s Anders Krohn for an upcoming episode of the digital Paddock Pass show, talking to both local and national media in the media center, completing an IndyCar Nation Q&A with USF2000 champion Oliver Askew, hosted by Trackside Online’s Steve Wittich, and challenging yours truly to a type-off in the media center, Kaiser was plenty busy without actually being in a car. It remains to be seen when the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires champion makes his IndyCar test debut.
  • Askew and fellow Rising Star Racing driver Neil Alberico were both able to visit Facebook HQ earlier this week, thanks to Klipsch.
  • Meanwhile IndyCar PR rep Arni Sribhen coined, in tribute to Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network pit reporter and the “voice of the Mazda Road to Indy” Rob Howden, “Back-to-Back Zachs” in the media center this afternoon on his birthday. That line is a play-on-words of one of Howden’s favorite sayings, “Back-to-Back Jacks” when a driver wins two races, and almost close to Howden’s trademark “Book it!” line for passes. Anyway, the “Zach” line occurred as Claman DeMelo and Veach completed back-to-back press conferences this afternoon.
  • Claman DeMelo, who confirmed his second part of his last name doesn’t have a space between the De and Melo, told a very interesting story about why he races with No. 13, which this week is the No. 13 Paysafe Honda. “My grandmother got freed from the Holocaust on Friday the 13th and the numbers on her arm all added up to 13, so it’s always been a lucky number for me my whole life, so I’ve always worn it all throughout karting and all the series I’ve raced.”
  • Claman DeMelo didn’t rule out a return to Indy Lights for a third year, but is targeting a step-up to IndyCar. “I think IndyCar is my main goal at the moment. I’m not opposed to doing another year of Indy Lights. If that’s what I need to do, I’ll definitely do it. I think winning the championship would be nice for me, nice for my résumé and just showing that I can win the championship and I do deserve to be in IndyCar, but IndyCar is still my goal, but if I have to do another year of lights, I’m definitely not opposed to it.”
  • For Veach, today was a culmination of months of waiting since signing with Andretti Autosport for his full-time IndyCar bow. What wasn’t necessarily expected was the sponsor, Group One Thousand One, announced alongside. Group One Thousand One is formerly known as Delaware Life Holdings, is a newly-rebranded insurance holding company in the United States, with current combined assets under management of approximately $37 billion. Group One Thousand One includes Delaware Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York.
  • Dan Towriss, CEO, Group One Thousand One, confirmed Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company is a separate company from Group One Thousand One, although is a similar Indianapolis-based financial company. Guggenheim was the presenting sponsor of Veach’s Indy Women in Tech Championship Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Enterprises at this year’s Indianapolis 500. “I have multiple companies I run. So these are separate deals; it’s a separate organization,” he explained. Veach and Towriss had met prior to their Indianapolis 500 program being announced at Long Beach this year.
  • Towriss described his and Veach’s working relationship: “So we met Zach earlier this year and we formed a relationship and really just quickly identified in Zach a lot of shared values that are important to us, and as that relationship grew and the opportunity came to be involved with Michael and with Andretti Autosport, we just saw a match there for us that was perfect. We loved the way Zach will represent our brand, and we think, again, those shared values will be key to that.”
  • Good news, Johnny O’Connell led practice for Pirelli World Challenge. Bad news, he may be needing to go to a backup car after an accident in practice. Per PWC: “Unfortunately, O’Connell’s Cadillac made contact with the turn six wall in the afternoon practice and the Cadillac Racing team is currently assessing the damage for Saturday’s Qualifying round and Round 18 50-minute race.
  • “It doesn’t happen often but everyone falls off and I’m disappointed in myself (for the crash),” said O’Connell, a 20-race winner in PWC GT competition.  “I just understeered into turn six and hit a bump.  The next thing I know I was in the air and face first into the wall. Very grateful that Cadillac Racing builds one heck of a strong car. That was a huge one.  I haven’t had a huge one like that since my IndyCar days (in the 1990s).”

There’s more to write, but it’s already about 9:30 p.m. ET. So, more later.