Getty Images

Penske makes last-minute crew swap before Sonoma

By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SONOMA, Calif. – The Verizon IndyCar Series’ season finale, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), will have one additional wrinkle going into it.

Team Penske has made a last-minute crew swap between its No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet and No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, for Josef Newgarden and Will Power, who will start on the front row of the race.

The outside tire changers, so the right side tire changers, and airjack crew will be swapped between the two cars.

This will mean the following:

  • Newgarden’s usual outside front (Vance Welker), outside rear (Clay Turner) and airjack (Adam Baranski) will move to Power’s car.
  • Power’s usual outside front (Matt Jonsson), outside rear (Shaun Rinaman) and airjack (Blaine Hardy) will move to Newgarden’s car.
  • Both Welker (Newgarden) and Jonsson (Power) are the chief mechanics for both entries.

The team has confirmed the changes to NBC Sports. Jonsson was spotted in a hum by Verizon (No. 2) white crew shirt in the paddock, rather than his usual Verizon (No. 12) gray shirt.

Per Tim Cindric, Team Penske president, the change was made to place some of Power’s race-winning crew from Indianapolis earlier this year onto Newgarden’s car. Cindric is Newgarden’s race strategist, having moved over from Power’s box earlier this year.

Both drivers will start the race on Firestone’s black primary tires.

Klay Thompson introduced to IndyCar at Sonoma (PHOTOS)

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SONOMA, Calif. – Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is grand marshal for this weekend’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

This morning, he got introduced to the Verizon IndyCar Series’ world.

He enjoyed a two-seater ride with Davey Hamilton, met Mario Andretti, spoke to assembled reporters in the media center and has met with and signed autographs for fans before his first IndyCar race.

A sampling of photos are below, all via INDYCAR.

Rahal tops IndyCar warm-up in Sonoma

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 17, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Non-championship contenders led the way in warm-up for today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Graham Rahal was quickest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, with a best lap of 1:16.9608, the only driver to break into the 1:16 bracket.

Behind Rahal, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot was second, with a best lap of 1:17.6641. Championship contenders completed the top five, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon in third and Team Penske drivers Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden in fourth and fifth.

Of note, the remaining championship combatants Simon Pagenaud and Will Power were 16th and 19th, respectively.

The session was stopped briefly when Dixon’s teammate Max Chilton spun and stalled exiting Turn 3. However, he did not hit anything and was able to continue on, ending up 12th.

Times are below.

Follow @KyleMLavigne

Sainz, Palmer, Vandoorne all take best F1 finishes in Singapore GP

Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 17, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carlos Sainz Jr., Jolyon Palmer and Stoffel Vandoorne all capitalized on chaos at the front to claim their best Formula 1 finishes in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

A start-line crash between Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen combined with a wet first half of the race presented a golden opportunity to the midfield runners in Singapore, with Sainz coming out on top in fourth place.

Trailing only Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas, Sainz capped off a memorable weekend in Singapore that had already seen him be confirmed as a Renault driver for 2018 by charging to fourth place at the checkered flag.

The result saw Sainz better his previous best finish of sixth in F1, something he managed on three occasions (USA 2016, Brazil 2016, Monaco 2017).

“Wow, what a day, what a result! I’d say this is probably my best day in Formula 1 up until now,” Sainz said.

“After a weekend with so much media attention, to put together a perfect weekend and finish the race in P4 is just amazing. To start the race on intermediate tires, then switch to the supersoft – where I struggled a bit during the first laps – and then make it to the end without losing positions is just the perfect way to celebrate a difficult weekend. It’s definitely one I will always remember.

“I had my flight booked to go back home tonight, but I’m definitely canceling this – we need to celebrate this excellent result altogether, this team have also done an amazing job this weekend.”

The man Sainz will replace at Renault next year, Jolyon Palmer, will also be in a celebratory mood after he dodged the minefield ahead to finish sixth, marking his first points since Malaysia last year.

“I’m so happy, it’s been a long time coming but today everything fell into place,” Palmer said.

“It was a tricky race with the drama at the start and the heavy rain but the circumstances put us in a good place to score some points.

“We had a good strategy, good pit stops and the car was good in the wet conditions. The next race should be even better.”

Palmer spent the closing stages fending off McLaren driver Vandoorne, who bettered his previous best effort of P10 to cross the line seventh.

“To race under the rain at the beginning was definitely not easy, so my main focus was just to stay out of trouble, which we managed to do. From that point on, I just managed my own race,” Vandoorne said.

“I think seventh place was really the best it was going to get for me today. Sixth was perhaps on the cards at one point, but it didn’t work out at my second pit-stop.

“After that, I just focused on getting everything I could from the car and maximizing the performance. Getting a couple of points means we finish our weekend on a high.”

All three drivers were the sole points-scorers for their teams, with Daniil Kvyat, Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso retiring from the race.

What to Watch For: IndyCar at Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SONOMA, Calif. – We haven’t done one of these this year for the Verizon IndyCar Series, but it’s fitting to do when a championship is on the line.

At today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the question is whether it will be Team Penske and Chevrolet that prevails with one of its four drivers – Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves or Will Power – or whether Scott Dixon will beat them all for Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda.

Today’s 85-lap race at Sonoma Raceway may well witness a number of other story lines develop.

PREVIEW
QUALIFYING REPORT

Here’s some of the additional items to watch for today:

TIRE DEGRADATION

Key to watch is how soon drivers will get off the Firestone red alternate tires, provided most if not all of the 22 drivers in the field start on them.

Here’s Firestone’s explanation of the tires this weekend: “Based on the feedback from drivers, we decided to bring more durable compounds,” said Cara Adams, Chief Engineer, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports. “The 2017 Sonoma primary and alternate tires use the same race-proven specifications as the 2017 Barber tires. This compound is more durable than the 2016 Sonoma primary compound. The 2017 Sonoma alternate tire is similar to the 2016 Sonoma primary.”

And here’s some of the driver feedback about tires this weekend, and how the track surface changes on the low-grip surface depending on what rubber goes down just before:

Josef Newgarden: “I think what happened there is the track gripped up from the Pirelli World Challenge race (GT race; Sunday’s race has GTS before). I was surprised. It was a little slippery for my first lap because we went out first. After you got that off the track, it was pretty gripped up. I’m sure these guys would say the same thing. But it was pretty impressive how much grip was on the track.”

Scott Dixon: “I don’t think you really want to run too long. The degradation is high in the first couple laps on new tires, pretty strong, too.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “From one run to the other, you can lose about four-tenths on pure tire deg, or the conditions have changed that much that you don’t know if it’s in the change or in the conditions.”

TEMPERATURES

The Hondas have not had the measure of the Chevrolets the hotter it gets; they’ve been closer in cooler conditions. Sunday’s forecast should be in the high-70 or low-80-degree Fahrenheit range, with track temperatures likely to be in the high-100 or low-110 degree ballpark.

With the four Team Penske Chevrolets considerably further ahead though on one-lap pace, it may not matter too much. The Penske contingent are set to fight among themselves for the win if things go according to plan.

THE INTERNAL PENSKE BATTLE

How aggressive will each of the four drivers be? Josef Newgarden has the pole and the points lead, with Will Power second, Simon Pagenaud third and Helio Castroneves fourth.

Newgarden downplayed a crucial pole on Saturday, noting it was great for validation for his No. 2 team for this season but meant nothing in the grand scheme of things. Pagenaud’s win from pole here last year was the first for a polesitter at Sonoma since Power in 2011.

“Better late than never. I feel like we had a couple places this year where we were capable of getting poles. It just didn’t materialize,” Newgarden said.

“I’m really happy for the 2 car guys. They’ve wanted a pole all year. I think they deserved it. At a couple — a couple points I feel like we had shots at it. It just didn’t work out. I’m really happy for that.

“I don’t think it really means anything for the race. It really doesn’t. Win the pole, lose the race, lose the championship. Doesn’t really matter. Tomorrow is all that really matters.”

Power has the least to lose and where he finishes could play a major, major role on the championship.

THE WILD CARDS

What will the day hold for, among others…?

  • Takuma Sato, starting fifth, in his last race for Andretti Autosport and as top Honda on the grid?
  • His three other Andretti teammates, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti in seventh, eighth and 11th?
  • Zachary Claman DeMelo, starting 21st, in his IndyCar debut?
  • Pretty much anyone in the second half of the field who doesn’t have their 2018 plans set?