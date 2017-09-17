Ricciardo disappointed after third-straight P2 finish in Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo was left disappointed after finishing second in the Singapore Grand Prix for the third year in a row, having boldly predicted Red Bull would take Formula 1 victory after qualifying.
Ricciardo set the pace through practice before qualifying third, but felt Red Bull’s long-run pace would give it an edge over pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel.
Rain in the lead-up to the start forced all driver to start on intermediate tires, with Ricciardo dodging a clash between Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen to run second early on.
Despite taking a free pit stop and having fresher tires than race leader Lewis Hamilton in the damp, Ricciardo was unable to catch the Mercedes driver, with the switch to slicks and two safety car periods also not being enough to bring him into contention.
“I can’t win the bloody thing, I’m trying, I’m trying!” Ricciardo joked on the podium, having also finished second in 2015 and 2016.
“Today, we don’t have probably that Friday pace we showed in practice to have the pace on Mercedes, so a little bit disappointed obviously to miss out on a win.
“I’ve still got to be pretty grateful and happy with another podium.”
In August, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fought in what many dubbed “the fight of the year.” While Sunday’s season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) expects to have far fewer punches thrown, the battle for the Verizon IndyCar Series championship will be no less intense.
At the top, three drivers from Team Penske (Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Simon Pagenaud) and one driver from Chip Ganassi Racing (Scott Dixon), IndyCar’s two powerhouse goliaths, will fight it out in a largely winner-take-all outing. Will Power, the fourth Penske driver and the 2014 champion, is not to be forgotten either, but at 68 points out of the lead in fifth place entering the weekend, he would need a lot of help to take his second IndyCar title.
Regardless, the 2017 IndyCar champion will come from either Penske’s or Ganassi’s operation, for the fifth straight season.
And yet, despite having all four of its drivers against Ganassi’s one in the title decider, history suggests it’s Ganassi who may have the upper hand – even if on pace this weekend, Penske has had the edge.
Since leaving CART to join what is now the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2002, Penske has claimed three championships: 2006 (Sam Hornish Jr.), 2014 (Will Power), and 2016 (Simon Pagenaud). In that same time period, Ganassi has seven: 2003 and 2008 with Dixon, 2009 through 2011 with Dario Franchitti, and 2013 and 2015, again with Dixon.
Further, dating back to 1996, the first year Ganassi’s operation claimed a major American open wheel championship (that year’s CART PPG Indy Car World Series title), Ganassi has 11 overall IndyCar championships compared to Penske’s five.
Recent history further supports Ganassi’s possible advantage. All four of Dixon’s championships have seen him beat Penske drivers, among others, to do so – Castroneves and Gil de Ferran in 2003, Castroneves again in 2008 and 2013, and Castroneves, Power, and Juan Pablo Montoya in 2015.
Further, Dario Franchitti’s run of three straight championships from 2009-2011 also came at the expense of Penske. Franchitti used fuel strategy in 2009 win the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and claim the championship over Penske driver Ryan Briscoe (and Franchitti’s own teammate Scott Dixon). The next two years, Franchitti got the better of Power to take the crown in each season.
Conversely, Penske’s two most recent IndyCar championships came in intra-team battles, with Power beating Castroneves in 2014 and Pagenaud beating Power in 2016 (of note: Pagenaud was mathematically alive entering the 2014 finale at Auto Club Speedway, driving for what is now Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, but was not a factor in the title-deciding race).
Team Penske president Tim Cindric discussed as much in a teleconference earlier this week, and revealed that fighting Dixon for a championship is always a tall task.
“I think if it wasn’t Scott Dixon, I would say that our odds are really good,” he said of Team Penske’s chances of overcoming Ganassi and Dixon for this year’s title.
“When you look at the fact that Scott has been there, done that, executed really more than all of our guys combined, I would have to do the math, but he’s been the guy to beat when it comes to championships.”
Cindric and Penske have been witness to Dixon overtaking their drivers to a win a championship before. In 2015, Penske drivers Will Power and Juan Pablo Montoya made contact, sending Power into a spin and damaging Montoya’s front wing. While they rebounded to finish sixth (Montoya) and seventh (Power), Dixon took the race win and claimed the championship from Montoya on a tiebreaker (he had three wins, the most of anyone that year, to Montoya’s two).
Another wrinkle in the Penske team’s plan is points leader Josef Newgarden taking part in his first championship battle as a big player. Given Newgarden’s misfortune at Watkins Glen, one might assume the added pressure makes things all the more difficult.
Cindric, who now serves as the lead strategist on Newgarden’s No. 2 entry, explained that it is critical to continuity with a driver who is entering his first true championship fight.
“I think the approach with (Josef): I don’t know how else to say it, but business as usual. You try and go through each session and build on the last session. It’s just typically what he responds to. If things don’t work out well, and we don’t end up toward the front, the guy’s really, really good at making the most out of a situation.”
On the other side, Mike Hull, managing director at Chip Ganassi Racing, is aiming to keep his objectives entering the weekend as simple as possible, and the math suggests things are very simple. If Dixon, only three points back of Newgarden, wins the race, he wins the championship.
“Certainly the easiest way to win the championship is to win the race. But I think that you accept what’s given to you on, in this case, race day at Sonoma,” Hull asserted in a teleconference. “We’re going to race to win. If we can’t win, we’re going to finish second. If we can’t finish second, we’re going to finish third. That’s how we’ve always raced here. We’re going to just stay after it.”
Of course, the numbers game between the teams is something Hull could not ignore. It can be easy to think that Penske’s four cars all still having a title chance gives them advantage, however Ganassi has three other drivers (Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, and Max Chilton) who could play supporting roles to Dixon.
In the end, though, Hull revealed that he hopes this facet does not prove to be significant.
“Certainly we think about it. But I think we race our race. And we have good teammates here at Chip Ganassi Racing. They pull for each other. And they race clean, they race fair. I think at the end of the day that’s how you’re judged. I would hope that everybody that races in this race will be judged as a result of racing in a very fair and a manner that’s driven by integrity,” Hull asserted.
As mentioned, Penske’s Newgarden leads Ganassi’s DIxon by three points (560-557) entering the weekend. Castroneves sits 22 points back in third, with Pagenaud 34 back in fourth, and Power 68 points out of the lead in fifth.
The FIA stewards have taken no further action over the Turn 1 crash between Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen during Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Singapore.
Vettel, Raikkonen and Verstappen came together on the run down to the first corner at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with all three sustaining damage to their cars that forced them to retire from the race.
The FIA race stewards confirmed soon after the clash they would be investigating the incident after the race to see if any driver was to blame.
Despite Verstappen pointing the finger at Vettel for moving across the track, the FIA confirmed not long after the race that no action would be taken.
“The stewards consider that no driver was found to have been wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident, and will therefore take no further action,” a report from the FIA reads.
The incident dealt a big blow to Vettel’s title hopes, with the German driver making no secret of his disappointment when speaking to NBCSN after the race, having slipped to 28 points behind Lewis Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton admitted he got “very fortunate” during Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after a three-car crash at the first corner eliminated both Ferraris, but always felt confident of victory in the rain.
In the first wet night race in F1 history, Hamilton was able to jump from fifth to first on the opening lap when title rival Sebastian Vettel tangled with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen at Turn 1.
Hamilton managed to negotiate the wet-to-dry phase, three safety car periods and race-long pressure from Daniel Ricciardo to bag his third straight victory, extending his lead over Vettel to 28 points – the largest gap at the top all season.
“Yesterday we struggled, and we had no idea what was going to happen today, but we just tried to stay focused and try to get ahead,” Hamilton said.
“Of course we were very fortunate with the Ferraris in the beginning. I couldn’t be happier, I’m really grateful. God blessed me today for sure.
“I capitalised on the incident. Who would have known that would happen? Really unfortunate for the Ferraris but a great result for the team, Daniel put up a really good fight today. I enjoyed racing him.”
Hamilton said on Saturday after qualifying he needed a “miracle” to leave Singapore still leading the championship, coming in the form of the first-lap clash.
However, he always fancied his chances at Marina Bay when it started to rain in the build-up to lights out.
“I needed it to rain, and as soon as it rained, I knew where I was going to finish,” Hamilton said.
“I knew I had the pace when it rains, but unfortunately we just didn’t have the car in the dry, but today it raining, those are my conditions.”
Lewis Hamilton took a huge step towards winning a fourth Formula 1 world championship by taking a dramatic victory in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, dodging first-lap carnage that eliminated title rival Sebastian Vettel.
Growing rain in the lead-up to lights out in Singapore left teams split on choosing intermediate or full wet tires for the start, but regardless of their picks, it would be the first wet night race in F1 history.
Raikkonen and Verstappen were eliminated on the spot, while Vettel suffered damage that caused him to spin into the wall as he tried to get back to the pits, also leaving him out of the race.
To make matters worse for Vettel, championship rival Hamilton had dodged the drama to move into the lead ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, while Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez were also able to rise up the order under the safety car.
Hamilton led the field away when the race returned to green with Ricciardo in tow, and was quickly able to open up a five-second lead through the spray, only for it to be wiped away a few laps later when a crash for Daniil Kvyat sparked a second safety car period.
Red Bull reacted immediately and pitted Ricciardo, costing him just one position that was regained when Renault swapped Hulkenberg from wet to intermediate tires one lap later, the German dropping down to fifth behind Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz Jr.
Hamilton stayed out on his starting set of intermediates, but now had Ricciardo for close company on fresher rubber, concerning the Mercedes driver at the restart.
Hamilton was able to eke out a gap over Ricciardo once again when the race returned to green, with the track starting to dry after the rain stopped, leaving those on intermediates wondering when they could make the switch to slicks.
The first man to roll the dice was Kevin Magnussen, who came in at the end of Lap 24 to take on a set of ultra-soft tires, with Williams’ Felipe Massa following suit soon after. With the rest of the field still lapping on intermediates, they would be watching the pace of the dry-runners closely.
Red Bull opted to make the switch first, bringing Ricciardo in at the end of Lap 28 for ultra-softs, only for a slow stop to cost the Australian an additional couple of seconds and give Mercedes some more room to breathe.
The German marque reacted one lap later, pitting Hamilton and getting him back out still comfortably leading by around eight seconds to Ricciardo, with teammate Bottas sitting third.
With the track getting dryer and dryer, lap times continued to tumble with Hamilton and Ricciardo trading purple sectors back and forth. Despite the Red Bull looking stronger in the dry on Friday over the long runs, Hamilton seemed to be in control at the front.
Another twist threatened to spoil Hamilton’s day when the safety car was called for a third time after Marcus Ericsson spun his Sauber and stopped on the tight bridge at Turn 9, causing the field to bunch again.
With the race already set to be run to time instead of its full 61-lap distance, the clock continued to tick down as the marshals took their time to recover the stricken Sauber, with the green flag returning with 27 minutes to go.
Hamilton and Ricciardo ran nose-to-tail across the line to resume the race, only for the Mercedes driver to once again put the hammer down and open up a healthy gap in little time at all, dropping his rival into the clutches of Bottas.
Hamilton was told over team radio to keep the field bunched for fear of another safety car period, prompting him to ease off slightly and allow Ricciardo to close once again. Uncomfortable with the tactic, Hamilton asked to push again, with Mercedes giving him the go-ahead to stabilize the gap.
With the gap gradually growing as the timer neared two hours, Hamilton took the checkered flag 4.5 seconds clear of Ricciardo to take his third straight victory, crucially extending his points lead over Vettel to 28 with six races remaining.
Ricciardo was left to settle for second for the third year in a row in Singapore, while Valtteri Bottas completed the podium for Mercedes, giving it a big boost in the constructors’ championship.
Just 48 hours after clinching his move to Renault for 2018, Carlos Sainz Jr. secured his best finish yet in F1 by taking fourth for Toro Rosso, while Sergio Perez wound up P5 for Force India.
Jolyon Palmer was another driver to celebrate his best grand prix result in P6 for Renault, with teammate Hulkenberg eventually retiring after an issue on his car despite early promise, becoming the record-holder for the most F1 starts without a podium in the process.
Stoffel Vandoorne took his second F1 points finish in P7 for McLaren ahead of Lance Stroll and Roamin Grosjean, while Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 for Force India. Felipe Massa and Pascal Wehrlein were the last classfied finishers in P11 and P12.