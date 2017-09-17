Photo: Getty Images

Strategy nets Pagenaud Sonoma win, but he falls short in title fight

By Kyle LavigneSep 17, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Simon Pagenaud was the only driver among the leaders during the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma to try something different, going with a four-stop pit strategy as opposed to three stops, which most of the field, especially the front runners, utilized. And while it was enough to put him in Victory Lane for his second win of the season, it wasn’t enough for him to claim his second consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series championship.

Pagenaud’s strategy became very apparent early on, as he was the first of the leaders to pit on Lap 11. Pitting that early meant there was no chance for him to make it on three stops, so it was obvious that he and the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet team were going to complete the race on a four-stop strategy.

From there, Pagenaud and team hoped that the race ran without incident, as a caution would potentially doom their efforts. In the end, the caution-free race allowed their strategy to play out exactly according to plan.

Simon Pagenaud played a four-stop strategy to perfection for the race win, but he ultimately fell short of the championship. Photo: Indycar

Pagenaud emerged in the lead on Lap 22 after the rest of the field pitted before he made his next stop on Lap 30. He again led on Lap 44 after the rest of field made their stops, with this stint proving critical for his strategy, as he needed to build as big of a gap as possible to not lose much track position on his next stop.

Indeed, Pagenaud’s pace was good enough that after the third pit stop, on Lap 48, he emerged in third place. Five laps later, on Lap 53, he closed the gap to teammate Will Power and passed him for second, and then set his sights on race leader and championship leader Josef Newgarden.

Pagenaud quickly closed in, but stayed behind him until Newgarden pitted on Lap 62. Pagenaud then reeled off two quick laps to build the gap between the two drivers to 31.5 seconds, right at the pit delta of Sunday’s race.

After his final stop, on Lap 64, Pagenaud exited directly in front of Newgarden. Newgarden made a couple of attempts to pass, and had the advantage of hot red alternate tires with Pagenaud on cold primary blacks (Pagenaud spent his previous stints on the reds and needed to finish on blacks at the end). However, Pagenaud was able to hold him off.

The gap between the two Team Penske drivers was maintained at between one and two seconds from there, but neither third-place finisher Power nor fourth-place finisher Scott Dixon got close enough to challenge for position.

In the end, the strategy call gave Pagenaud the win, but he didn’t get the help he needed to do so.

Results are below. More to come.

Josef Newgarden captures 2017 IndyCar title at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden is the newest member of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ champion’s club, following a controlled drive to second place in today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma season finale to win the 2017 series title.

Newgarden entered the race weekend with a three-point lead over Scott Dixon, and built that to four points after winning a crucial pole position on Saturday.

Now, Newgarden supplants Dixon as the most recent IndyCar champion under age 30. He’s 26 years old and Dixon was 28 in 2008, when he won his second of four career titles.

The 85-lap race at the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway ran without a yellow flag and Newgarden, who started on pole in the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, was the dominant driver for most of it.

However, while Newgarden led 41 laps, he was outdone in the race by teammate and 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, who ran a four-stop strategy to perfection in his No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet to push harder throughout the race. The team ran three sets of Firestone red alternate tires.

Pagenaud made his final stop later in the race and then emerged ahead of Newgarden once he did. Newgarden attempted a pass at the Turn 7 hairpin, to the inside of the tight right-hander, but was not able to get past.

Pagenaud then had to encounter slower traffic in the final seven laps, which bunched the field up, and brought Newgarden within a few tenths of a second.

While the race was Pagenaud’s, his second of the year in the No. 1 car, he now loses his No. 1 banner on the car to Newgarden, who brought it home in second place.

Unofficial results are below.

WATCH LIVE: IndyCar at Sonoma, NBCSN from 6:30 pm ET

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
The Verizon IndyCar Series will crown its champion in today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma from Sonoma Raceway, the 17th and final round of the 2017 season.

You can see live coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN, following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener from Chicagoland Speedway.

IndyCar coverage runs from 6:30 through to 9:30 p.m. So coverage is on from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT and local time.

Leigh Diffey will call Sunday’s race from Sonoma, along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Kevin Lee will be in the pits with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt and Robin Miller. Bob Varsha filled in for Diffey on the weekend’s Formula 1 coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Our full pre-weekend preview from the weekend is linked here and the elements of what to watch for is linked here.

For the championship, Josef Newgarden entered the weekend with a three-point lead over Scott Dixon with Helio Castroneves third, 22 back, and Simon Pagenaud fourth, 34 back. Will Power is fifth, 68 back. With Newgarden having taken the pole on Saturday, he adds one point to that margin.

Again, that’s 6:30 p.m. ET for live TV coverage on NBCSN for the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale.

STARTING GRID

Klay Thompson introduced to IndyCar at Sonoma (PHOTOS)

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is grand marshal for this weekend’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

This morning, he got introduced to the Verizon IndyCar Series’ world.

He enjoyed a two-seater ride with Davey Hamilton, met Mario Andretti, spoke to assembled reporters in the media center and has met with and signed autographs for fans before his first IndyCar race.

A sampling of photos are below, all via INDYCAR.

Penske makes last-minute crew swap before Sonoma

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – The Verizon IndyCar Series’ season finale, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), will have one additional wrinkle going into it.

Team Penske has made a last-minute crew swap between its No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet and No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, for Josef Newgarden and Will Power, who will start on the front row of the race.

The outside tire changers, so the right side tire changers, and airjack crew will be swapped between the two cars.

This will mean the following:

  • Newgarden’s usual outside front (Vance Welker), outside rear (Clay Turner) and airjack (Adam Baranski) will move to Power’s car.
  • Power’s usual outside front (Matt Jonsson), outside rear (Shaun Rinaman) and airjack (Blaine Hardy) will move to Newgarden’s car.
  • Both Welker (Newgarden) and Jonsson (Power) are the chief mechanics for both entries.

The team has confirmed the changes to NBC Sports. Jonsson was spotted in a hum by Verizon (No. 2) white crew shirt in the paddock, rather than his usual Verizon (No. 12) gray shirt.

Per Tim Cindric, Team Penske president, the change was made to place some of Power’s race-winning crew from Indianapolis earlier this year onto Newgarden’s car. Cindric is Newgarden’s race strategist, having moved over from Power’s box earlier this year.

Both drivers will start the race on Firestone’s black primary tires.