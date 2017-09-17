Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: IndyCar at Sonoma, NBCSN from 6:30 pm ET

By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
The Verizon IndyCar Series will crown its champion in today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma from Sonoma Raceway, the 17th and final round of the 2017 season.

You can see live coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN, following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener from Chicagoland Speedway.

IndyCar coverage runs from 6:30 through to 9:30 p.m. So coverage is on from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT and local time.

Leigh Diffey will call Sunday’s race from Sonoma, along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Kevin Lee will be in the pits with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt and Robin Miller. Bob Varsha filled in for Diffey on the weekend’s Formula 1 coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Our full pre-weekend preview from the weekend is linked here and the elements of what to watch for is linked here.

For the championship, Josef Newgarden entered the weekend with a three-point lead over Scott Dixon with Helio Castroneves third, 22 back, and Simon Pagenaud fourth, 34 back. Will Power is fifth, 68 back. With Newgarden having taken the pole on Saturday, he adds one point to that margin.

Again, that’s 6:30 p.m. ET for live TV coverage on NBCSN for the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale.

STARTING GRID

Klay Thompson introduced to IndyCar at Sonoma (PHOTOS)

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is grand marshal for this weekend’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

This morning, he got introduced to the Verizon IndyCar Series’ world.

He enjoyed a two-seater ride with Davey Hamilton, met Mario Andretti, spoke to assembled reporters in the media center and has met with and signed autographs for fans before his first IndyCar race.

A sampling of photos are below, all via INDYCAR.

Penske makes last-minute crew swap before Sonoma

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – The Verizon IndyCar Series’ season finale, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), will have one additional wrinkle going into it.

Team Penske has made a last-minute crew swap between its No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet and No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, for Josef Newgarden and Will Power, who will start on the front row of the race.

The outside tire changers, so the right side tire changers, and airjack crew will be swapped between the two cars.

This will mean the following:

  • Newgarden’s usual outside front (Vance Welker), outside rear (Clay Turner) and airjack (Adam Baranski) will move to Power’s car.
  • Power’s usual outside front (Matt Jonsson), outside rear (Shaun Rinaman) and airjack (Blaine Hardy) will move to Newgarden’s car.
  • Both Welker (Newgarden) and Jonsson (Power) are the chief mechanics for both entries.

The team has confirmed the changes to NBC Sports. Jonsson was spotted in a hum by Verizon (No. 2) white crew shirt in the paddock, rather than his usual Verizon (No. 12) gray shirt.

Per Tim Cindric, Team Penske president, the change was made to place some of Power’s race-winning crew from Indianapolis earlier this year onto Newgarden’s car. Cindric is Newgarden’s race strategist, having moved over from Power’s box earlier this year.

Both drivers will start the race on Firestone’s black primary tires.

Rahal tops IndyCar warm-up in Sonoma

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 17, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
Non-championship contenders led the way in warm-up for today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Graham Rahal was quickest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, with a best lap of 1:16.9608, the only driver to break into the 1:16 bracket.

Behind Rahal, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot was second, with a best lap of 1:17.6641. Championship contenders completed the top five, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon in third and Team Penske drivers Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden in fourth and fifth.

Of note, the remaining championship combatants Simon Pagenaud and Will Power were 16th and 19th, respectively.

The session was stopped briefly when Dixon’s teammate Max Chilton spun and stalled exiting Turn 3. However, he did not hit anything and was able to continue on, ending up 12th.

Times are below.

Sainz, Palmer, Vandoorne all take best F1 finishes in Singapore GP

Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 17, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Carlos Sainz Jr., Jolyon Palmer and Stoffel Vandoorne all capitalized on chaos at the front to claim their best Formula 1 finishes in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

A start-line crash between Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen combined with a wet first half of the race presented a golden opportunity to the midfield runners in Singapore, with Sainz coming out on top in fourth place.

Trailing only Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas, Sainz capped off a memorable weekend in Singapore that had already seen him be confirmed as a Renault driver for 2018 by charging to fourth place at the checkered flag.

The result saw Sainz better his previous best finish of sixth in F1, something he managed on three occasions (USA 2016, Brazil 2016, Monaco 2017).

“Wow, what a day, what a result! I’d say this is probably my best day in Formula 1 up until now,” Sainz said.

“After a weekend with so much media attention, to put together a perfect weekend and finish the race in P4 is just amazing. To start the race on intermediate tires, then switch to the supersoft – where I struggled a bit during the first laps – and then make it to the end without losing positions is just the perfect way to celebrate a difficult weekend. It’s definitely one I will always remember.

“I had my flight booked to go back home tonight, but I’m definitely canceling this – we need to celebrate this excellent result altogether, this team have also done an amazing job this weekend.”

The man Sainz will replace at Renault next year, Jolyon Palmer, will also be in a celebratory mood after he dodged the minefield ahead to finish sixth, marking his first points since Malaysia last year.

“I’m so happy, it’s been a long time coming but today everything fell into place,” Palmer said.

“It was a tricky race with the drama at the start and the heavy rain but the circumstances put us in a good place to score some points.

“We had a good strategy, good pit stops and the car was good in the wet conditions. The next race should be even better.”

Palmer spent the closing stages fending off McLaren driver Vandoorne, who bettered his previous best effort of P10 to cross the line seventh.

“To race under the rain at the beginning was definitely not easy, so my main focus was just to stay out of trouble, which we managed to do. From that point on, I just managed my own race,” Vandoorne said.

“I think seventh place was really the best it was going to get for me today. Sixth was perhaps on the cards at one point, but it didn’t work out at my second pit-stop.

“After that, I just focused on getting everything I could from the car and maximizing the performance. Getting a couple of points means we finish our weekend on a high.”

All three drivers were the sole points-scorers for their teams, with Daniil Kvyat, Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso retiring from the race.