F1 Paddock Pass: Singapore Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to change his approach in his bid for a fourth Formula 1 world title despite seeing his points lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel increase in Singapore on Sunday.

Vettel retired on the first lap after getting caught up in a crash with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen, while Hamilton was able to dodge the chaos and score his seventh win of the season.

With Vettel failing to score, Hamilton saw his lead swell to 28 points, putting him more than one race win clear of his Ferrari rival in the standings with six races to go.

Should Hamilton win next time out in Malaysia, he would be able to win the championship by finishing second at all of the remaining races.

However, the Briton has no plans to change his approach to this year’s title race, stressing he will remain on maximum attack for the rest of the season.

“It definitely won’t change anything, because it’s working, the approach that I have. There’s no need to change it,” Hamilton said.

“It’s the perfect balance of being aggressive and being cautious at the same time. The formula works at the moment so I will just continue with it until the last race. It’s still soaking it up really.

“I can’t believe it’s my 60th grand prix win and I don’t know why it’s not sunk in yet. Also the gap [to Vettel] is also quite hard to believe. I definitely went into today thinking it was about damage limitation, trying to minimize the loss somehow.

“If I’d stayed behind Kimi [Raikkonen] I could have just been finishing fifth, I could have come out a lot worse. So to come out in completely another direction for sure is a shock but I’ll take it.

“I’m grateful for it and as I said we’ve been working so hard as a team. I think today was fortunate conditions towards our direction.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1