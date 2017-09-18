Getty Images

Hamilton not changing approach despite increased F1 points lead

By Luke SmithSep 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to change his approach in his bid for a fourth Formula 1 world title despite seeing his points lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel increase in Singapore on Sunday.

Vettel retired on the first lap after getting caught up in a crash with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen, while Hamilton was able to dodge the chaos and score his seventh win of the season.

With Vettel failing to score, Hamilton saw his lead swell to 28 points, putting him more than one race win clear of his Ferrari rival in the standings with six races to go.

Should Hamilton win next time out in Malaysia, he would be able to win the championship by finishing second at all of the remaining races.

However, the Briton has no plans to change his approach to this year’s title race, stressing he will remain on maximum attack for the rest of the season.

“It definitely won’t change anything, because it’s working, the approach that I have. There’s no need to change it,” Hamilton said.

“It’s the perfect balance of being aggressive and being cautious at the same time. The formula works at the moment so I will just continue with it until the last race. It’s still soaking it up really.

“I can’t believe it’s my 60th grand prix win and I don’t know why it’s not sunk in yet. Also the gap [to Vettel] is also quite hard to believe. I definitely went into today thinking it was about damage limitation, trying to minimize the loss somehow.

“If I’d stayed behind Kimi [Raikkonen] I could have just been finishing fifth, I could have come out a lot worse. So to come out in completely another direction for sure is a shock but I’ll take it.

“I’m grateful for it and as I said we’ve been working so hard as a team. I think today was fortunate conditions towards our direction.”

NHRA: Doug Kalitta wins Top Fuel final in Countdown opener


Associated PressSep 18, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) Doug Kalitta won the Top Fuel final Sunday in the Countdown to the Championship-opening NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The points leader won for the first time at the track, beating teammate Richie Crampton in the final round with a 3.775-second pass at 318.39 mph. Kalitta has 43 career victories.

“Getting this win gives us great momentum with only five races to go,” Kalitta said. “With the team I have with me, I’m full of confidence. It’s huge for me to get my first win at this great facility, because we have been coming here for a lot of years and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight raced to his third victory of the season, beating Courtney Force with a 3.943 at 328.86 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. He has 40 career victories, five at zMAX Dragway.

Gray, from nearby Mooresville, won for the fifth time in his rookie season, topping Greg Anderson with a 6.614 at 208.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Krawiec beat teammate Andrew Hines with a 6.850 at 196.87 on a Harley-Davidson for his fourth victory of the season and 40th overall.

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org

IndyCar at Sonoma: Results, notes, videos from season finale


By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 11:52 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Ordinarily we would put the usual good, bad, notable and quotable elements of a Verizon IndyCar Series race into the main report.

However with today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma being the season finale, we figured it would be a bit easier to do this separately beyond the norm, with Josef Newgarden’s championship post, Simon Pagenaud’s race win post, the other title contenders post and a wrap up of videos post all separately.

Without further adieu, here’s notes on the rest of the day:

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Pagenaud’s win ensured he’s won two or more races in four of the last five seasons. The only exception was 2015, his first year at Team Penske. … The Penske and Ganassi teams locked out the top-five positions. … Graham Rahal and Marco Andretti led the rest of the runners in sixth and seventh, Andretti having an all-around solid weekend. … Both Sebastien Bourdais and Conor Daly ended the year with solid top-10s, Daly’s another impressive run and he led three laps for his and A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ first laps led this year. … Debutante Zachary Claman DeMelo kept it clean and quick to end 17th on debut, ahead of fellow Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires veterans Jack Harvey and Ed Jones.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jones’ tough late season run of results continued in 19th with a DNF, ahead of Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe, who all had issues.

NOTABLE: From INDYCAR: This is Simon Pagenaud’s second win of 2017 and the 11th win of his Indy car career. … This is the 197th Indy car victory for cars owned by Roger Penske. … Josef Newgarden finished second and won his first Verizon IndyCar Series title over Simon Pagenaud 642 to 629. … Today’s championship is 15th Indy car championship for Team Penske and the third in the last four seasons. Will Power won the 2014 championship and Simon Pagenaud won the 2016 championship. … Will Power finished third. It is his seventh podium finish of the season.

QUOTABLE: Newgarden, on the title: “I’m so proud of these guys. I don’t even know what to say. It was all year and it took a lot to make it happen. Thank you to my teammates. They were giving me a lot of help to make sure we got this done. It’s huge team effort at Team Penske.”

VIDEOS

Klay Thompson gives command to start engines

Conor Daly catches air when battling JR Hildebrand and Charlie Kimball

Simon Pagenaud holds off Josef Newgarden’s advances following final pit stops

Pagenaud brings home the win while Newgarden brings home the championship

RESULTS

Click HERE to view and download the official box score from the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

SONOMA, California – Results Sunday of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
4. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running
5. (4) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 85, Running
6. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running
7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running
8. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running
9. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running
10. (13) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running
11. (15) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 85, Running
12. (14) Max Chilton, Honda, 85, Running
13. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running
14. (20) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 84, Running
15. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 84, Running
16. (12) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 84, Running
17. (21) Zachary Claman DeMelo, Honda, 84, Running
18. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 84, Running
19. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 69, Off Course
20. (5) Takuma Sato, Honda, 62, Off Course
21. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 60, Running
22. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 52, Electrical

Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 104.968 mph
Time of Race: 1:55:52.6840
Margin of victory: 1.0986 seconds
Cautions: 0
Lead changes: 6 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:
Newgarden 1-17
Daly 18-20
Pagenaud 21-29
Newgarden 30-39
Pagenaud 40-47
Newgarden 48-61
Pagenaud 62-85

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 642, Pagenaud 629, Dixon 621, Castroneves 598, Power 562, Rahal 522, Rossi 494, Sato 441, Hunter-Reay 421, Kanaan 403.

IndyCar: Post-race celebration, interviews from Sonoma (VIDEO)


By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – The IndyCar on NBCSN team was hard at work both in today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma and throughout the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Here are all the post-race videos from NBCSN as the checkered flag flew from Sonoma.

Included are various championship celebration moments for Josef Newgarden and Team Penske, along with race winner Simon Pagenaud and several others.

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the 2017 IndyCar title and calls is a “dream come true,” but also says he was fighting his natural instincts to try and win the race.

Josef Newgarden stands on stage to receive the Astor Cup and his championship win as the 2017 IndyCar title winner.

Josef Newgarden gets honest on stage during the Astor Cup presentation and reveals he hasn’t slept because of the nerves and is looking forward to a winter off.

Roger Penske reveals when he knew of Josef Newgarden’s superstar potential and how his addition to Team Penske really “galvanized” the other drivers.

Tim Cindric on Josef Newgarden’s arrival to the team and championship year.

Josef Newgarden’s engineer Brian Campe celebrates his first championship, too.

Josef Newgarden’s family celebrates his IndyCar championship with happy tears.

OTHER DRIVERS

Simon Pagenaud

Scott Dixon

Will Power and Helio Castroneves

Sebastien Bourdais

OTHER NOTES

Final lap

Dixon, Castroneves, Power solid at Sonoma, but come up short


By Kyle LavigneSep 17, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT
Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, and Will Power had solid runs on Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, with all three of them finishing in the top five.

However, their efforts were ultimately not enough to see any of them take a championship away from Josef Newgarden, who clinched his first first Verizon IndyCar Series championship by finishing second to teammate Simon Pagenaud, who moved up to second place in the standings as well.

Of those three, Dixon ranked highest in the championship order after finishing a distant fourth, over 12 seconds off race winner Pagenaud. Castroneves was even further behind in fifth, and more than 22 seconds off the lead, while Power managed to get on the podium by finishing third, but couldn’t get close enough to challenge either Newgarden or Pagenaud.

For Dixon, the result caps a year in which he won one race and remained his usual consistent self, but could not overcome the Penske quartet.

“It seemed like the 3 (Castroneves) covered us. He was a massive roadblock at certain parts on the track. It was circumstance. Once we got clear track we could hunt them down. Huge credit to everyone on the NTT Data crew. It was a strong season. Congrats to Penske and Josef on a job well done,” Dixon told NBCSN.

“I think we had good speed but we should have won quite a few races and we didn’t. We got crashed out a bit. It was all valuable points lost. We learned a lot this season. Going back to Honda we made some good gains. We’ll have a bit of a break and get going.”

For Castroneves, the chance to battle for a win likely went by the wayside due to strategy, with the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet group not following Pagenaud’s four-stop strategy. Castroneves detailed that he tried that last year, only to see it fail, so he wasn’t sure about trying it again.

“I last year did that strategy and it did not work, so I said, ‘I don’t want to be that guinea pig again and do the same thing. I want to change,'” Castroneves said of his team’s strategy.

Helio Castroneves finished fifth Sonoma and ended up fourth in the championship standings. Photo: IndyCar

For Castroneves, this comes at a time with his future still uncertain, as he has not yet been confirmed as returning to Team Penske in the Verizon IndyCar Series or moving over to its new Acura DPi entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

While he noted that not decision has yet been made, Castroneves asserted that his goal will remain the same regardless: win races.

“Now, you know, whatever happens in the future – sometimes you can use that in different ways, and something that I learned in the past: Sometimes we’ve got to dance according to the music. But at this point we’re definitely going to announce — I feel whatever it’s going to be, if it’s moving on or not, I’m going to continue to motivate and keep working hard to achieve my goals, which is winning races,” he declared.

Teammate Power ran a quiet race to finish third, and ultimately ended up fifth in the final standings. However, Power’s day began with a little drama, as Team Penske swapped his and Newgarden’s pit crews before the race began.

Power remained matter of fact about it afterward, and admitted that he understood why the team made the last-minute change.

“It’s probably something they were thinking of, the team. Basically just assemble the pit stop competition winners from Indy, which is understandable,” he explained. “They needed to make sure they had the absolute best possible chance, had everyone come in under yellow, the best chance to have Josef get out first.”

Will Power finished third at Sonoma, and ended up fifth in the final IndyCar standings. Photo: IndyCar

Power added that, while he entered the race with a mathematical shot the championship, his season never truly had him in a position to make a championship push.

“I just never quite got on a run, never,” he revealed. “I think back to the ones that hurt, and it’s failure at St. Pete and we’re leading at Barber, that’s a huge points swing for me right there that would have put me right in contention here, but getting the puncture. So there were a couple. But yeah, just up and down all year, up and down.”

