Team Penske wraps maiden ‘Penske Games’ as title settled

Team Penske’s had a good year. Josef Newgarden won the Verizon IndyCar Series championship in his first year with the outfit, while Brad Keselowski (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) and Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard (Virgin Australia Supercars Championship) are still in contention to win their respective titles this year.
But who was Penske’s champion of champions in the ultimate intra-team battle? That was determined today as Team Penske released its 10th and final episode of the inaugural “Penske Games,” which featured its seven full-season drivers in NASCAR and IndyCar – with cameos from McLaughlin and Coulthard of DJR Team Penske – in a series of funny, off-the-wall competitions.
A balloon toss was the 10th and final battle this season, and saw Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Helio Castroneves in with a realistic shot at being the 2017 “Penske Games” champion.
Who emerged on top? That’ll get revealed in the video above.
Links to the other “Penske Games” rounds are below.
