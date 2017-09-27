Getty Images

WATCH: Newgarden’s road to IndyCar title, Thursday, 7p ET on NBCSN

By Tony DiZinnoSep 27, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT
On Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, a one-hour special on the Verizon IndyCar Series season and Josef Newgarden’s road to the IndyCar title will take place.

The full details from INDYCAR are below.

When Josef Newgarden became the youngest Indy car champion in more than a decade earlier this month, he accomplished the feat in one of the most competitive Verizon IndyCar Series seasons in memory.

Ten different drivers won in the 17-race season, with seven drivers still mathematically alive for the championship heading into the season finale, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. Newgarden finished second in the race on Sept. 17 to clinch his first championship, be presented the Astor Challenge Cup and earn the $1 million champion’s prize.

Relive the excitement of Newgarden’s drive to the title – and the 2017 season as a whole – when NBCSN airs “Verizon IndyCar 2017 Championship Reflection” at 7 p.m. ETThursday. The one-hour special will recap the thrills and excitement of the entire campaign and go in-depth with Newgarden on what it meant to become the champion at age 26 – in his sixth Verizon IndyCar Series season and first with vaunted Team Penske.

The special will also stream live on INDYCAR’s website (IndyCar.com), YouTube page (youtube.com/indycar) and Facebook page (facebook.com/indycar).

Other season award winners will be recognized on the program produced by IMS Productions. The INDYCAR community will honor Newgarden, Team Penske and other award recipients at a special event to kick off the 2018 season on the weekend of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March.

The complete list of Verizon IndyCar Series season award winners is as follows:

Championship driver (Astor Challenge Cup, $1 million): Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Jostens Championship Driver (ring worth approximately $10,000): Newgarden
Championship team (Astor Challenge Cup): Team Penske
Championship team manager: Jon Bouslog, Team Penske
Chief mechanic of the year: Vance Welker, Team Penske
Sunoco Diamond Performance ($50,000): Newgarden
Sunoco Rookie of the Year ($50,000): Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing
TAG Heuer “Don’t Crack Under Pressure” ($25,000): Carlos Munoz, AJ Foyt Racing
PFC “Fast Brake” ($25,000): Newgarden
Verizon P1: Will Power, Team Penske
Second-place championship driver: Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
Second-place championship team: Team Penske
Third-place championship driver: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
Third-place championship team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Manufacturer champion: Chevrolet

Petit Le Mans entry list features some star extra drivers

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Tony DiZinnoSep 27, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
The Motul Petit Le Mans entry list is out and the fourth and final round of the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup season-within-a-season of the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign features, as usual, a number of star extra drivers.

ENTRY LIST

Before getting into those, there is one notable absence for the moment, as Team Penske isn’t listed.

Reports percolated over the fall that Penske was poised to run an Oreca 07 Gibson at Petit Le Mans, in advance of its Acura ARX-05 DPi bow in 2018, but Team Penske president Tim Cindric told NBC Sports at Watkins Glen the team would need to complete a late entry form to run. As of press time, the team said it was still evaluating an entry.

Among the 38 cars that are present, split between 9 Prototype, 3 Prototype Challenge, 9 GT Le Mans and 17 GT Daytona cars, there’s these notable driver additions:

  • IndyCar drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R), Sebastien Bourdais (No. 66) and Scott Dixon (No. 67) in Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs
  • Brendon Hartley (No. 2) and Bruno Senna (No. 22) in Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPis
  • Filipe Albuquerque (No. 5) and Mike Conway (No. 31) in Mustang Sampling and Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.Rs
  • Rebellion Racing’s return with Mathias Beche, Nick Heidfeld and Gustavo Menezes in No. 13 Oreca 07 Gibson
  • Julien Canal (No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson) and Chris Miller (No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson) as other pro/am extras in LMP2 cars
  • Mazda factory driver Jonathan Bomarito on loan to the No. 90 VISIT FLORIDA Racing Ligier JS P217 Gibson, filling in for Rene Rast on DTM duty
  • Porsche factory driver Patrick Long in his third IMSA GTD Porsche of the year, the No. 50 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, after also being in No. 28 Alegra and No. 54 CORE Porsches
  • Mike Rockenfeller (No. 3) and Marcel Fassler (No. 4) in Corvette C7.Rs
  • Kuno Wittmer (No. 24) and Nicky Catsburg (No. 25) in BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLMs
  • Nick Tandy (No. 911) and Earl Bamber (No. 912) in Porsche 911 RSRs
  • Alessandro Pier Guidi in No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE
  • The No. 23 Alex Job Racing (Townsend Bell, Bill Sweedler, Frankie Montecalvo) and No. 29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport (Connor De Phillippi, Chris Mies, Kelvin van der Linde) Audi R8 LMS in GTD
  • Ian James (No. 14) and Austin Cindric (No. 15) in 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3s
  • Trent Hindman in No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in his second different GTD car this year
  • Other GTD third drivers that include Brett Sandberg, Michael de Quesada, Mario Farnbacher, Nic Jonsson, Matt Bell, Matteo Cressoni, Matt McMurry, Dion von Moltke, Tom Dyer, Mark Wilkins, and Justin Marks
  • MRTI veterans Danny Burkett and Garett Grist back in BAR1 Motorsports PC cars for that class swan song, along with Performance Tech Motorsports regular third driver Kyle Masson

The race runs Saturday, October 7, to cap off IMSA’s season.