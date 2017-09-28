Askew flanked by Chris Pantani of Cooper Tire, John Doonan of Mazda and Dan Andersen of Andersen Promotions. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Oliver Askew’s awesome year of success capped with USF2000 crown

By Tony DiZinnoSep 28, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
A surreal year of success has seen Oliver Askew rise from a karting star to a champion on the first rung of the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder, and win three scholarships in the process.

His title in this year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda was fueled by early season domination followed by a consistent run-in to the finish of the year, and sees him secure the $325,000 Mazda Motorsports advancement scholarship to move into the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires ranks next year.

This title came after Askew won last year’s Team USA Scholarship with fellow Floridian and close friend Kyle Kirkwood, then excelling in the Walter Hayes Trophy and Formula Ford Festival in England thereafter before winning the $200,000 Mazda Motorsports shootout at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to move into USF2000.

Not bad for the 20-year-old out of Jupiter, Fla. who is already highly regarded in the IndyCar paddock and who has achieved so much in such a short period of time.

Driving with Cape Motorsports, Askew’s early-season success in USF2000 – a second place followed by five straight wins in St. Petersburg, Barber and the Indianapolis road course – built up his unassailable lead that the rest of the field would spend the summer catching up. He also starred in qualifying, banking a number of pole positions that helped increase his bonus point total.

Thompson, Askew and VeeKay. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Rinus VeeKay came closest, the talented Dutch teenager banking a double win at Road America and leading Pabst Racing’s effort with an incredible year of his own. With three wins and only one result worse than fourth in 14 races – sixth at Indianapolis race one – he was unlucky to have been outscored by just seven points. Parker Thompson of Exclusive Autosport also enjoyed a decent year, but one hamstrung by mechanical issues that hampered his own charge.

Askew did encounter a few moments of adversity throughout the year. His Road America weekend was difficult; he had a crash in Toronto, getting caught up in an incident between leaders Alex Baron and David Malukas; and he lost 10 points for a jumped start in Mid-Ohio. But he persevered in each instance.

“I was kind of expecting something like that to happen throughout the season. We weren’t going to dominate every weekend like Barber and IMS,” Askew told NBC Sports. “We had to keep our heads down. We had another disappointment at Toronto with the crash, and again at Mid-Ohio with a 10-point penalty.

“But we pushed as hard as we could. We started on the back foot this weekend. The Cape Motorsports guys gave me a great car when it counted. Iowa we started so far off, but then we were really on.”

Askew with the Capes and driver coach Jonatan Jorge (gray jacket). Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Considering Askew’s limited car racing experience and the fact the USF2000 series had switched from the venerable Van Diemen chassis to the new Tatuus USF-17 for 2017, it might have been easy to expect the Capes to take a marginal step back this year.

But the Cape setup and cars were just as good with the new car as the old one, and so helped Askew on his way to the title. Additional support came in the form of driver coach Jonatan Jorge, whose JJRD, Inc. tutelage came in handy all season.

“The basics are the same. We used a lot of the data for this year,” he explained. “Especially because now I don’t have a teammate per se in my class. We can compare from years past. I think that hasn’t made too much of a difference. You can see that in the result. Through testing, they ask the right questions and make the right decisions. They have the best cars.”

Askew is expected head to Pro Mazda next year with Cape again, mirroring the path done by Anthony Martin last year. Teams for the scholarship winners aren’t confirmed until Mazda does so, but it’s expected that Askew and Cape won’t mess with a good thing.

He’s also been named as the latest driver to the Rising Star Racing program, a private initiative that supports young American drivers. Askew joins program ambassador Josef Newgarden along with Spencer Pigot and Neil Alberico.

It’ll be hard to top this year for Askew, but now that he’s established himself in the MRTI and within the IndyCar paddock, he’s laid the groundwork for an potentially incredible future ahead.

“Within a year I’ve won three scholarships. It’s something I’d never have dreamed of, but here we are,” he said.

“I look forward to having great success in the future and continuing to learn as much as I can.”

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Heat is on Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel at Malaysian GP

Getty Image
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) The heat is on Sebastian Vettel at this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

After blowing pole position by causing a crash at the Singapore GP two weeks ago, the Ferrari driver threw away a golden chance to regain the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

Instead, he drifted 28 points behind the British driver, who clinched his sixth win of the season for Mercedes.

“The last race was a strong reminder that sport always has the power to surprise,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said. “We have been on the receiving end of those bad moments before.”

But with just six races remaining, Mercedes has the upper hand and Vettel’s margin for error is increasingly small. He can ill afford another blip in Malaysia, where the intense heat and stifling humidity make it one of Formula One’s toughest races.

Singapore offered some respite, since it was a night race, but this one is raced in afternoon heat with 80 percent humidity. Cockpit temperatures reach around 50 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit).

“It’s like being in a sauna. We have all of our gear on and the car is hot as well,” Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said. “The seat itself is warm, and then we’re surrounded in the cockpit by the electrical boxes.”

Drivers can expect to shed five percent of their body weight in fluid loss.

“Fatigue sets in,” Bottas added. “It’s more difficult to be consistent and, in the very worst cases, you can develop cramps or even problems with your vision.”

The undulating, 5.5-kilometer (3.4-mile) track – a mixture of long straights and quick, sweeping corners – is also one of the most challenging, and enjoyable, for drivers. Many are sad that the Sepang International circuit is hosting its final race.

“They are taking away the toughest, if not the toughest race of the season,” Hamilton said this week at an event by Mercedes backer Petronas in Kuala Lumpur. “It is sad to think this is our last race at Sepang.”

Neither Vettel nor Hamilton have fond memories of last year, however with both failing to finish the race as Red Bull clinched a 1-2 with Ricciardo holding off Max Verstappen.

Vettel could use a helping hand from Red Bull now.

Red Bull has been improving in recent weeks and looked strong in Singapore qualifying, placing both cars ahead of Hamilton and Bottas.

Ricciardo has been looking particularly strong, with his second-place finish in Singapore earning him a seventh podium position in the past 10 races. Without a troublesome gearbox, the Australian might even have challenged for the win.

On a track that suits Red Bull well, a similar grid position on Sunday would be ideal for Vettel – providing he can avoid crashing again.

That Vettel finds himself in a chess-like scenario is much of his own making, and he must still be waking up at night with cold sweats thinking of Singapore. He made a sloppy error of judgment heading into Turn 1, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Verstappen – both of whom could realistically have denied Hamilton a podium finish and crucial points.

Understandably, given that it has not won a driver’s championship since Raikkonen’s title in 2007, Ferrari was not impressed.

Although Vettel deserves huge credit for turning the Prancing Horse into a contender again, he owes them a big performance here.

Far removed from the title tussle, there will be a couple of new faces appearing.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly makes his F1 debut for Toro Rosso, replacing Daniil Kvyat until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Gasly has a great chance to push his claim to race for Toro Rosso next season, too, when Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves on a one-year loan move to Renault.

Gasly was unhappy at not getting an F1 seat at the start of the season, having won the second-tier F2 series in 2016, so is determined to prove he is good enough.

“I am not worried, I am excited,” said Gasly, who came through the Red Bull junior program. “I have worked hard for this.”

Countryman Charles Leclerc, who leads this year’s F2 championship by 59 points, is very highly rated. He will drive for Sauber in the first practice session here and again in P1 in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Leclerc is part of the Ferrari junior program. Sauber uses Ferrari engines, and there could be an opening at Sauber next year if Pascal Wehrlein leaves for a better team or Marcus Ericsson is replaced.

Further incentive for Leclerc to impress, even if it’s only in practice.