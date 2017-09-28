Bottas still refusing to give up on 2017 F1 title hopes

Valtteri Bottas is not yet ready to abandon his bid for a maiden Formula 1 drivers’ title and throw his full weight behind Mercedes’ teammate Lewis Hamilton, saying his mindset remains unchanged heading into this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.
Hamilton has spent much of the season embroiled in a close fight with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel at the front of the pack, with his third straight win in Singapore catapulting him into a 28-point lead.
Bottas had been within striking distance of the leaders through the European summer races, but is now 51 points behind Hamilton, making his chances of a shock title win seem slim with six rounds to go.
While the Finn is prepared to shift his support to Hamilton when the time is right, he still does not believe he has reached that point yet.
“The first priority for the team is to win the constructors’ title,” Bottas told the official F1 website.
“There it looks good, even if it is not the done deal that people think it is. We still have to do a good job to achieve it.
“Goal number two for the team is to win the drivers’ championship. Lewis has clearly the upper hand compared to me so I understand that there could be situations where the team, and Lewis, needs help, and then I would accept it. That is the name of the game.
“I know the ambitions of the team, but it is not like I am going into this weekend thinking that I will go out on the track helping Lewis.
“I want to win – very clearly. I am still allowed to win races if I have the pace.”
Team Penske will make its return to sports car racing in Motul Petit Le Mans next week, as the trio of Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud will be in action in a one-off Oreca 07 Gibson.
The run in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale comes as preparation and following months of discussion ahead of the team’s full-time bow next year with its Acura ARX-05 DPi. That car has tested so far but was not going to be the one utilized next week.
This will be Penske’s first sports car race since its GRAND-AM Rolex Series season in 2009, and the team last ran Petit Le Mans in 2008.
Somewhat surprisingly this will be Montoya’s Petit Le Mans debut, while Castroneves is a past winner in a Penske Porsche RS Spyder in 2008 (above) and Pagenaud has a wealth of experience in the race in Acura and HPD prototypes, and raced last year with Whelen Engineering Racing and co-drivers Dane Cameron and Eric Curran in the Action Express Racing team’s Corvette DP.
This run comes after Castroneves sustained an accident last week in testing at Road Atlanta, and meant the team’s chassis got rebuilt.
“We’ve had this race on our radar for some time, but we wanted to wait until we were able to get our drivers some testing at Road Atlanta prior to committing, as it is a very fast track and these cars are very different to drive from an IndyCar,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric.
“Unfortunately, we confirmed this the hard way as we have had to totally rebuild our car after an incident during testing last week. ORECA have bent over backwards to be sure we receive everything we need as they understand the importance of this race as our team prepares for the debut of our Acura ARX-05s at the Daytona 24.
“Juan has participated in the majority of our prototype tests since we announced him as one of our full-time Acura drivers. We would also like to involve our other drivers in the program whenever possible. Helio and Simon have good experience in prototypes at Road Atlanta, so they seem like a natural fit to participate in the Petit for us.”