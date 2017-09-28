Getty Images

F1 Preview: 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

By Luke SmithSep 28, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
When Formula 1 first visited Malaysia back in 1999, the penultimate round of the season proved to be a memorable one at the shiny, new Sepang International Circuit.

McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen arrived in Malaysia leading the championship chase, with Eddie Irvine snapping at his heels in pursuit of Ferrari’s first world title for a considerable amount of time.

Fast forward 18 years, and there are some similarities to be drawn in the title fight currently ongoing. This time it is Lewis Hamilton – like Hakkinen, powered by a Mercedes engine – who leads the title race, with Sebastian Vettel trying to keep up and give Ferrari its first title in almost a decade.

After a dramatic swing last time out in Singapore, the final running of the Malaysian Grand Prix is set to be hugely important in the title race.

Let us hope that, unlike 1999, things are not settled off-track and there are no barge board dramas… (more on that later).

2017 Malaysian Grand Prix – Talking Points

Can Hamilton put the title in his hands?

With six rounds to go, the championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel is far from over, yet there could be a key mathematical swing in Malaysia this weekend.

Hamilton sits 28 points clear in the drivers’ championship following his surprise Singapore win and Vettel’s zero score, meaning that with one more win, he can mathematically take the title out of his rival’s hands – just as Nico Rosberg did to him one year ago at Suzuka.

Victory for Hamilton in Malaysia with Vettel second would see him sit 35 points clear with five races to go. With a gap of seven points between P1 and P2 for each race, were Vettel to win the remaining five rounds with Hamilton second each time, the pair would finish tied on points. Vettel would, however, take the title on race wins, 9-8.

Such has been the momentum swing from circuit to circuit and the strength of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, it seems unlikely Hamilton and Vettel could finish one-two at all of the remaining races. It is a big assumption to make.

But the key for Hamilton would be the security offered by a points lead of, say, 38 points, were he to win in Malaysia and Vettel finish third. Then he would know what pressure would lay on Vettel, who is without a win since Hungary.

One year on from the retirement that killed Hamilton’s hopes of a fourth title, the Briton has the chance in Malaysia to balance things out and put himself in a position where he can define his own destiny.

Sainz, Palmer, Vandoorne look to keep Singapore momentum going

While Singapore proved to be a low point for Vettel and Ferrari thanks to the first-corner clash, three of F1’s young midfield chargers left Marina Bay on a high after recording their best finishes in the sport.

Just 48 hours after being confirmed as a Renault driver for 2018, Sainz took an excellent P4 for Toro Rosso, becoming just the third man in the team’s history to finish so highly, following Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Palmer did a terrific job to ease some of the pressure on his shoulders by taking sixth, marking his first points of the season, while Vandoorne was seventh for McLaren, giving the British team some comfort after Fernando Alonso’s cruel, early knockout.

All three will now head to Malaysia keen to keep the momentum going, although there will surely be varying targets.

For Sainz, the aim will be to lead F1’s midfield once again, while Palmer will simply want to consolidate his Singapore display and continue to sell himself to possible suitors for 2018 (which, ultimately, are looking more and more likely to have to come from outside F1).

As for Vandoorne? Honda has made no secret of the challenge it faces at Sepang, a power-hungry circuit. So a repeat of his charge to seventh in perhaps unlikely lacking some divine intervention. That said, his near-miss of the points in Monza could offer some hope of another top-10 finish.

Gasly ready to impress in long-awaited F1 debut

Just days after strengthening his bid for the Super Formula title in Japan, Pierre Gasly was given the news he has been waiting a few years for: he will finally make his F1 debut in Malaysia.

In a bid to evaluate Gasly for a full-season Toro Rosso seat, Red Bull has opted to call the Frenchman up early to its B-team in place of Daniil Kvyat, who will be benched for the next two races.

Gasly had been tipped to replace Sainz had the Spaniard made an early move to Renault, as craved by the French manufacturer, only for Palmer to dig in his heels on his contract to see out the rest of the season.

The opportunity is a big one for Gasly. A near-three-year win drought raised concerns over his ability, and Red Bull chiefs were apparently disappointed he did not win the GP2 title by a greater margin last year.

But his form in Super Formula has been sparkling of late. The series is not an easy one to pick up and master, yet he has done so well, meaning he will head to the season finale at Suzuka in three weeks’ time just half a point shy of the leader.

F1 will be the focus this weekend, and while this opportunity is perhaps unexpected, there will be a significant amount of pressure that comes with it, requiring Gasly to impress.

Farewell, Malaysia

Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix will be a poignant one as F1 bids farewell to one of its original flyaway races, with the event being scrapped for 2018 and beyond.

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit was the first ‘Tilkedrome’, designed by esteemed track designer Hermann Tilke, to appear on the calendar, and was the first signal of the expansion into Asia that would follow.

18 years later, F1 has visited Bahrain, China, Singapore, Korea and Abu Dhabi, gaining a real foothold in the region that even the loss of Malaysia should not dent too badly.

That said, this is a race that holds many fond memories for F1. From Multi 21 in 2013 to the washout of 2009, or Fernando Alonso’s first pole and Kimi Raikkonen’s first win in 2003, or the downpour and Ferrari fightback of 2001 – and, most infamously, the race where this article started in 1999, that originally saw both Irvine and Michael Schumacher thrown out of a technical irregularity that temporarily settled the championship.

In the end, the decision was appealed and reversed, although Irvine would end up losing the drivers’ title to Hakkinen at Suzuka. But it nevertheless marked a memorable start for F1 in Malaysia.

The decision to cut the race is understandable, given the dwindling attendances and escalating costs that have put pressure on the organizers, but that will not stop them seeing F1 off with an event to remember.

Thanks for the memories, Malaysia. We hope to meet again someday.

2017 Malaysian Grand Prix – Facts and Figures

Track: Sepang International Circuit
Corners: 15
Lap Record: Juan Pablo Montoya 1:34.223 (2004)
Tire Compounds: Super-Soft/Soft/Medium
2016 Winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
2016 Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:32.850
2016 Fastest Lap: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1:36.424
DRS Zone: T15 to T1, T14 to T15

2017 Malaysian Grand Prix – TV/Stream Times

Heat is on Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel at Malaysian GP


Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) The heat is on Sebastian Vettel at this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

After blowing pole position by causing a crash at the Singapore GP two weeks ago, the Ferrari driver threw away a golden chance to regain the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

Instead, he drifted 28 points behind the British driver, who clinched his sixth win of the season for Mercedes.

“The last race was a strong reminder that sport always has the power to surprise,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said. “We have been on the receiving end of those bad moments before.”

But with just six races remaining, Mercedes has the upper hand and Vettel’s margin for error is increasingly small. He can ill afford another blip in Malaysia, where the intense heat and stifling humidity make it one of Formula One’s toughest races.

Singapore offered some respite, since it was a night race, but this one is raced in afternoon heat with 80 percent humidity. Cockpit temperatures reach around 50 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit).

“It’s like being in a sauna. We have all of our gear on and the car is hot as well,” Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said. “The seat itself is warm, and then we’re surrounded in the cockpit by the electrical boxes.”

Drivers can expect to shed five percent of their body weight in fluid loss.

“Fatigue sets in,” Bottas added. “It’s more difficult to be consistent and, in the very worst cases, you can develop cramps or even problems with your vision.”

The undulating, 5.5-kilometer (3.4-mile) track – a mixture of long straights and quick, sweeping corners – is also one of the most challenging, and enjoyable, for drivers. Many are sad that the Sepang International circuit is hosting its final race.

“They are taking away the toughest, if not the toughest race of the season,” Hamilton said this week at an event by Mercedes backer Petronas in Kuala Lumpur. “It is sad to think this is our last race at Sepang.”

Neither Vettel nor Hamilton have fond memories of last year, however with both failing to finish the race as Red Bull clinched a 1-2 with Ricciardo holding off Max Verstappen.

Vettel could use a helping hand from Red Bull now.

Red Bull has been improving in recent weeks and looked strong in Singapore qualifying, placing both cars ahead of Hamilton and Bottas.

Ricciardo has been looking particularly strong, with his second-place finish in Singapore earning him a seventh podium position in the past 10 races. Without a troublesome gearbox, the Australian might even have challenged for the win.

On a track that suits Red Bull well, a similar grid position on Sunday would be ideal for Vettel – providing he can avoid crashing again.

That Vettel finds himself in a chess-like scenario is much of his own making, and he must still be waking up at night with cold sweats thinking of Singapore. He made a sloppy error of judgment heading into Turn 1, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Verstappen – both of whom could realistically have denied Hamilton a podium finish and crucial points.

Understandably, given that it has not won a driver’s championship since Raikkonen’s title in 2007, Ferrari was not impressed.

Although Vettel deserves huge credit for turning the Prancing Horse into a contender again, he owes them a big performance here.

Far removed from the title tussle, there will be a couple of new faces appearing.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly makes his F1 debut for Toro Rosso, replacing Daniil Kvyat until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Gasly has a great chance to push his claim to race for Toro Rosso next season, too, when Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves on a one-year loan move to Renault.

Gasly was unhappy at not getting an F1 seat at the start of the season, having won the second-tier F2 series in 2016, so is determined to prove he is good enough.

“I am not worried, I am excited,” said Gasly, who came through the Red Bull junior program. “I have worked hard for this.”

Countryman Charles Leclerc, who leads this year’s F2 championship by 59 points, is very highly rated. He will drive for Sauber in the first practice session here and again in P1 in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Leclerc is part of the Ferrari junior program. Sauber uses Ferrari engines, and there could be an opening at Sauber next year if Pascal Wehrlein leaves for a better team or Marcus Ericsson is replaced.

Further incentive for Leclerc to impress, even if it’s only in practice.