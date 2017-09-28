Pocono keeps same IndyCar weekend date in 2018

As news of the full Verizon IndyCar Series calendar is still due out in the coming days, depending on when or if the Mexico race possibility gets sorted, tracks have taken it upon themselves to put out race dates of their own.

The latest is Pocono Raceway, which has confirmed the same weekend and two days of August 18-19, 2018 for the ABC Supply 500, as ABC Supply Co. continues its title sponsorship. This year’s weekend was August 19-20.

That leaves it a week before Gateway as part of a likely same three-week-in-a-row run from Pocono to Gateway to Watkins Glen, although the latter date hasn’t been announced yet.

“The 2017 ABC Supply 500 proved why Pocono Raceway was built for INDYCAR racing,” said Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky. “This summer’s race was one of the most competitive events in our track’s history. It was also the highest-attended INDYCAR race we hosted since bringing open-wheel racing back here five years ago. From conversations I have had about the 2018 body, we should see speeds pushing, if not exceeding, 240 miles per hour next year.”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting October 4.

With this confirmation, it leaves Green Savoree Racing Promotions events at Toronto and Mid-Ohio – both of which are on an IndyCar schedule through at least 2020 owing to a recently announced Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires extensions – and Watkins Glen as 2017 race venues that have yet to announce their 2018 dates, but they’d be expected in their same weekends as this year.

Announced 2018 IndyCar dates so far:

March 11, St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg April 7, Phoenix

Phoenix April 15, Long Beach

Long Beach April 22, Barber

Barber May 12, INDYCAR Grand Prix

INDYCAR Grand Prix May 27, Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500 June 2-3, Detroit doubleheader

Detroit doubleheader June 9, Texas

Texas June 24, Road America

Road America July 8, Iowa

Iowa August 19, Pocono

Pocono August 25, Gateway

Gateway Sept. 16, Sonoma

Follow @TonyDiZinno