Robert Kubica admits F1 comeback chances are ‘very slight’

Robert Kubica has conceded his chances of making a full-time return to Formula 1 are “very slight” despite enjoying three test appearances with Renault this year and being linked with a drive at Williams for 2017.
Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010, claiming one grand prix victory in Canada in 2008, only to have his single-seater career put on hold after suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident before the 2011 season.
“I am very realistic and I know that the possibility of me returning full-time to racing in Formula 1 is very slight,” Kubica said.
“Every day I discover my new limits, but I always hoped I’d at least get the chance to give it a go. I’ve done a lot of kilometers in the simulator and I’ve driven in other categories, but I knew only driving a Formula 1 car would give me those special feelings again, and it proved to be true.
“The 6th of June, the day I drove at Valencia, was one of the best days of my life, even if I didn’t win anything or stand on the podium.
“It only took me a few laps to get some amazing feelings, which made me realize why I love this sport so much. I don’t get emotional easily but that day I really did.
“I realized that driving a Formula 1 car was the thing that made me happy and I finally felt at peace.”
Team Penske will make its return to sports car racing in Motul Petit Le Mans next week, as the trio of Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud will be in action in a one-off Oreca 07 Gibson.
The run in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale comes as preparation and following months of discussion ahead of the team’s full-time bow next year with its Acura ARX-05 DPi. That car has tested so far but was not going to be the one utilized next week.
This will be Penske’s first sports car race since its GRAND-AM Rolex Series season in 2009, and the team last ran Petit Le Mans in 2008.
Somewhat surprisingly this will be Montoya’s Petit Le Mans debut, while Castroneves is a past winner in a Penske Porsche RS Spyder in 2008 (above) and Pagenaud has a wealth of experience in the race in Acura and HPD prototypes, and raced last year with Whelen Engineering Racing and co-drivers Dane Cameron and Eric Curran in the Action Express Racing team’s Corvette DP.
This run comes after Castroneves sustained an accident last week in testing at Road Atlanta, and meant the team’s chassis got rebuilt.
“We’ve had this race on our radar for some time, but we wanted to wait until we were able to get our drivers some testing at Road Atlanta prior to committing, as it is a very fast track and these cars are very different to drive from an IndyCar,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric.
“Unfortunately, we confirmed this the hard way as we have had to totally rebuild our car after an incident during testing last week. ORECA have bent over backwards to be sure we receive everything we need as they understand the importance of this race as our team prepares for the debut of our Acura ARX-05s at the Daytona 24.
“Juan has participated in the majority of our prototype tests since we announced him as one of our full-time Acura drivers. We would also like to involve our other drivers in the program whenever possible. Helio and Simon have good experience in prototypes at Road Atlanta, so they seem like a natural fit to participate in the Petit for us.”