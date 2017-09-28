Robert Kubica admits F1 comeback chances are ‘very slight’

Robert Kubica has conceded his chances of making a full-time return to Formula 1 are “very slight” despite enjoying three test appearances with Renault this year and being linked with a drive at Williams for 2017.

Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010, claiming one grand prix victory in Canada in 2008, only to have his single-seater career put on hold after suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident before the 2011 season.

The Pole returned to motorsport in rallying before embarking on a number of private single-seater tests to judge his capabilities, leading to two private F1 tests with Renault and ultimately an appearance in the collective test following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kubica put in an impressive display, but Renault admitted there were still question marks regarding his capabilities behind the wheel, with the team eventually signing Carlos Sainz Jr. to race alongside Nico Hulkenberg in 2018.

Kubica has reportedly been targeted by Williams as an option for 2018, but he admitted in an interview with the FIA’s AUTO magazine that his chances of coming back full-time were very slim.

“I am very realistic and I know that the possibility of me returning full-time to racing in Formula 1 is very slight,” Kubica said.

“Every day I discover my new limits, but I always hoped I’d at least get the chance to give it a go. I’ve done a lot of kilometers in the simulator and I’ve driven in other categories, but I knew only driving a Formula 1 car would give me those special feelings again, and it proved to be true.

“The 6th of June, the day I drove at Valencia, was one of the best days of my life, even if I didn’t win anything or stand on the podium.

“It only took me a few laps to get some amazing feelings, which made me realize why I love this sport so much. I don’t get emotional easily but that day I really did.

“I realized that driving a Formula 1 car was the thing that made me happy and I finally felt at peace.”

