Vettel, Verstappen, Raikkonen move on from Singapore F1 clash

Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen may have come to blows off the Formula 1 start-line in Singapore two weeks ago, but the trio had little more to say about the clash ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Vettel saw his hopes of a fifth F1 world title take a hit when he tangled with Verstappen and Raikkonen on the run to the first corner at Marina Bay two weeks ago, with all three drivers retiring as a result of damage sustained.

Now 28 points back from chief rival Lewis Hamilton in the points’ standings, Vettel may have been expected to get more riled up about the incident that could ultimately deny him a maiden title in Ferrari colors.

However, the German was happy to let go and move on when flanked by Raikkonen and Verstappen in Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“I don’t think there is much assessment necessary. On Sunday all three of us weren’t happy, but you move on,” Vettel said.

“I think it would have been more difficult if I would have lost the car somewhere in the race, then it is obviously different.

“But with a collision like that at the start of the race like that, I think all three of us, when we had to face the stewards, what can you do? The lights went off, we did our start, everyone was trying to do his start and then the way it happened it ended up pretty bad for all three of us, but that’s the way it went. I could continue for a little bit more but the damage was so bad I had to stop anyway.

“Not much you can do, but I think it’s part of racing and it’s also not the first time I’ve been in a situation like this and it’s also probably not the last. You are not hoping for it to happen again, but it is part of racing and these things happen.

“There’s not much you can do and therefore not much point in trying to look at it again and again. I think your time and your energy is much better spent looking forward.”

Verstappen was quick to point the finger at Vettel after the race in Singapore, but did not wish to dwell on the incident.

“It happened, you can’t change it any more. It was just a very unfortunate moment,” Verstappen said.

“What can you do about it? We just come here again and we’ll try again.”

Raikkonen was his typically direct self when asked for his view on the clash, simply saying: “We moved on since Sunday, It’s a new weekend as we try again.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1