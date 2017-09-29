Getty Images

China gets new three-year Formula 1 contract to end of 2020

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Formula 1 will continue to visit China for the next three years after announcing a new contract for the race in Shanghai lasting until the end of 2020.

China first hosted F1 at the Shanghai International Circuit back in 2004, joining the calendar as part of the sport’s push into Asia that also saw the likes of Bahrain, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Korea stage races.

The race’s pre-existing contract expired after this year’s running in April, but F1’s new bosses were keen to keep the race on the calendar given the size and importance of the Chinese market.

On Friday, F1 issued a statement confirming a new three-year deal had been agreed with the promoters of the race in Shanghai, securing its place on the calendar through to the end of 2020.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement which will see the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix continue as a fixture of the Formula 1 World Championship for at least a furthe three years,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said.

“This great country has already demonstrated an overwhelming show of interest in our sport and we firmly believe there is still a great deal of unexplored potential here. That’s why this renewed agreement is so important as part of our development strategy, especially in this part of the world.

“We and our partners in this venture want to make this Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix even more spectacular, while bringing Chinese fans ever closer to the sport.

“Finally, we wish to thank the Shanghai Municipal Government for the support it has given and continues to give to the Grand Prix, which has been a crucial element of its success.”

As part of the new deal, China is confirmed to be swapping dates with Bahrain for 2018, the latter becoming the second round of the season on April 8.

Shanghai will stage its race one week later on April 15 in order to avoid clashing with a national holiday in China.

Vettel fastest in Malaysia FP2 as Grosjean crash ends session early

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 4:32 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel gave Ferrari a boost amid its ailing Formula 1 title bid by topping second practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday at Sepang, leading home teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

After seeing Max Verstappen finish P1 for Red Bull in a wet opening practice on Friday morning in Malaysia, Vettel made the most of the first dry running of the weekend to stamp his authority on proceedings.

Vettel turned in a fastest lap time of 1:31.261, finishing six-tenths of a second clear of Raikkonen in the sister Ferrari SF70H as rival teams Red Bull and Mercedes both struggled to keep up.

Daniel Ricciardo finished third-fastest for Red Bull ahead of Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso was a surprise name to feature in the top five for McLaren.

Mercedes entered the race weekend as the heavy favorite given the fast-flowing nature of the Sepang circuit, only for championship leader Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas to finish sixth and seventh, over 1.4 seconds off the pace.

Both drivers suffered early off-track excursions as they struggled for grip, with Hamilton spinning his car through the gravel at Turn 8 and Bottas heading off at Turn 11, damaging the underside of his Mercedes car.

The stand-out moment of the session came when a loose drain cover caused significant damage to Romain Grosjean’s Haas car, sending the Frenchman flying off the track and into the barrier at high-speed.

Grosjean was able to walk away unharmed, albeit a little shaken by the incident, with the session immediately being red flagged.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting ventured out onto the track to inspect the kerb where the drain cover had been kicked up, before quickly taking the decision to not restart the session due to the damage caused.