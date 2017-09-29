Getty Images

F1 teams unhappy over key FIA technical chief links to Renault

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Officials from a number of Formula 1 teams have made no secret of their frustration after reports emerged in Malaysia that FIA technical chief Marcin Budkowski could be set to join Renault.

Budkowski has been the main point of contact for teams with technical queries in F1 as the FIA’s technical chief, but handed in his resignation earlier this week.

The FIA immediately placed Budkowski on gardening leave for three months, but reports from multiple outlets on Friday claimed he is poised to join Renault’s works team.

Given Budkowski has been privy to intimate technical details regarding car design details for all teams, concerns have been raised by many about the knowledge he would take to Renault and its possible usage.

“We take major issue with that if he does end up with another team,” Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner said.

“Obviously in these individuals you place an enormous amount of trust. In the role that Marcin has been responsible for he has been in an extremely privileged position and extremely recently he has been in people’s wind tunnels and looking at intimate details of knowledge of next year’s cars.

“I think three months’ notice period for him to then turn up in a competitor team in Formula One is entirely inappropriate. I certainly hope that isn’t the case and I’m sure it will get discussed quite seriously at the next strategy group meeting.”

Force India commercial chief Otmar Szafnauer took issue to the short gardening leave period, believing it to go against the usual year-long stint on the sidelines for most in F1.

“I think three months is nowhere near long enough. I think a year [is right],” Szafnauer said.

“I mean, it has to be long enough such that the technology that he is aware of becomes, if not obsolete, then not leading edge. There are some sporting regulations as well that prohibit us from selling current-year cars for exactly the same reason.

“The cars have to be at least one year before we can dispose of them and it’s for that reason and I think notice periods should follow along the same lines.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff added: “But we need to look at the timings, we need to be transparent with the FIA and give them access.

“In order to have the full trust of the teams, it’s important to have a certain stability and understanding how quick somebody can leave the FIA and join another competitive team.”

Renault is yet to make any comment regarding Budkowski or his arrival at the team.

Loose drain cover causes ‘unacceptable’ Grosjean crash (VIDEO)

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Romain Grosjean walked away unharmed from a sizeable crash during Formula 1 practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday after hitting a loose drain cover at high-speed.

Coming through the complex of corners through the final sector before the back straight, Grosjean clipped a drain cover on the apex that sent his car into a spin, tearing through the right-rear tire on his car.

Grosjean got out of his car unaided, but was taken to the medical center as a precaution before being cleared.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get much long running due to the drain coming out and the crash, that ended our day. I think there are some positives,” Grosjean said.

“We’ve made some changes on the car that worked pretty well. I’m feeling sorry for the boys, as they’ve got to work hard to repair the car, but I know they will do it and in a good way.

“We’ll try to find some key element on the setup to make us go fast tomorrow. I think the boys can do it. I’m looking forward to enjoying some more laps around Sepang.”

Team boss Günther Steiner was less passive about the incident, though, calling out the circuit for not ensuring the drain cover had been welded down accordingly.

“FP2 was exciting with the drain cover coming up, destroying Romain’s tire and putting him in the barrier. It has put us in a bad spot, at the moment,” Steiner said.

“We have to see how we can get the car fixed. We’re just trying to get Romain’s car together again.

“What happened to him should not happen. Drain covers coming up at F1 circuits is just not acceptable in the year 2017.

“Let’s see what the authorities have to say to that and to explain that it doesn’t happen again.”