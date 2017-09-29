F1 to turn USGP in Austin pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Formula 1 has confirmed plans to turn next month’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

F1 will head to the Circuit of The Americas for October 20-22 as the fourth-to-last round of the 2017 season, with much of the attention laying on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for the championship.

F1 will be reaching beyond sport over the race weekend, though, confirming on Friday its plans to team up with breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen, which has previous involvement in racing via IndyCar racer Pippa Mann’s #GetInvolved campaign.

“Formula 1 will partner with Susan G Komen both on and off track with a number of initiatives as part of their ‘Drive for the Cure’ program, highlighting the cause with our sponsors, race promoters, teams, broadcasters and the FIA and in doing so, turn the United States Grand Prix ‘pink’,” the release from F1 reads.

“Pink-themed merchandise will raise money on behalf of Komen and fans will have the opportunity to donate directly to the cause throughout the entire weekend.

“Beyond the track, the theme will be shared on Formula 1’s global social media channels, as fans and followers will be encouraged to share stories and experiences of those affected by breast cancer worldwide.”

F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches said: “This ground-breaking partnership will mark a very special moment on this year’s Formula 1 calendar as we physically alter key elements of a grand prix weekend to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are in a unique position as one of the most watched sports in the world – and the only truly global sport that competes annually – with over half a billion fans across the globe to help elevate awareness for such an important cause.

“This is an opportunity to use the Formula 1 platforms as a force for social good and rally support for the fight against breast cancer, a disease which affects millions of people every year.

“It is gratifying to see the entire Formula 1 community, from the teams, drivers, the FIA, sponsors and broadcasters, unite and focus its collective will to give back.”

