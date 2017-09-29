Getty Images

Red Bull F1 hoping for more rain in Malaysia after pacing FP1

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen finished Friday’s Formula 1 practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix hoping for rain through the remainder of the weekend after mixed conditions through FP1 and FP2.

Heavy rain resulted in first practice being delayed by 30 minutes before the drivers were allowed out on-track, with Verstappen and Ricciardo sweeping to a one-two finish in the damp conditions.

A bone-dry FP2 saw Ferrari come to the fore, with Ricciardo and Verstappen settling for P3 and P4 respectively, leaving them eager for more rain after getting an idea of what could be possible in a wet race.

“We were both looking pretty good in the wetter conditions and on the intermediates we were at the pace and significantly quicker than everyone else, which we’ll take,” Ricciardo said.

“This afternoon we weren’t that competitive looking at Ferrari, but it looked like Mercedes struggled as well. If we can focus on ourselves we can still improve; on the short runs we needed to improve the front grip and on the long runs we needed to improve the rear, so we have just got to find a better compromise with the set-up. Just looking after that I think will be the key on Sunday.

“I think if we can find half a second somewhere then we’ll be in the fight, we have still got a bit of work to do but we were OK.

“If we get some light drizzle across the weekend then we’ll be looking pretty good; I won’t complain if qualifying and the race is wet!”

Verstappen echoed his teammate’s comments: “I think today was positive. Of course, compared to Ferrari it can be better but it’s not a bad performance and we still end the day ahead of Mercedes.

“For sure tomorrow it will be better but we still need to improve to beat Ferrari. I missed out on doing a long run this afternoon because of the red flag, so I will see with Daniel how he is feeling and then we will decide what we can do tomorrow to improve the car.

“Tomorrow I’m hoping for rain, not too much that we aren’t driving, but a little bit would make things interesting.”

So far, so good for Vettel and Ferrari in Malaysia F1 practice

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel took confidence from Ferrari’s impressive showing in Friday’s Formula 1 practice running for the Malaysian Grand Prix, having finished as the fastest driver in the second session.

Vettel posted a new track record of 1:31.261 in FP2 to finish six-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, stamping his authority on proceedings early.

At a track Mercedes was expected to dominate at, title rival Lewis Hamilton struggled to sixth place overall in FP2, finishing over 1.4 seconds behind Vettel.

“This morning we had a bit of mixed conditions and there was not so much running. This afternoon it was better and the cars seemed to be quite OK right from the beginning of the session,” Vettel said.

“Then we tried something new, but unfortunately we couldn’t complete our program as we had wished to, because of the red flag.

“We’ll see what we can do tomorrow. It’s only Friday, usually the day when you spend time trying various things on the car.

“We would have liked to drive a little bit more, but overall it was a decent afternoon. We have a good car and it’s up to us to make it work in all conditions.”

Raikkonen was also frustrated by the loss of track time due to rain in FP1 and a late red flag in FP2 following a crash for Romain Grosjean, but was happy with how the day went.

“Today’s been OK and everything ran smoothly. In the morning we had wet conditions and only managed a few laps, and in the afternoon the session was cut short because of the issue with the track,” Raikkonen said.

“It’s a pity that we couldn’t use the whole session and do more timed laps, because for sure we could have further improved. But the car was feeling good.

“I made some mistakes on a new set of tires but apart from that it was a pretty straightforward day. Lap times don’t mean much today, as obviously we don’t know what everybody else was doing.”