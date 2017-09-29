Getty Images

So far, so good for Vettel and Ferrari in Malaysia F1 practice

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel took confidence from Ferrari’s impressive showing in Friday’s Formula 1 practice running for the Malaysian Grand Prix, having finished as the fastest driver in the second session.

Vettel posted a new track record of 1:31.261 in FP2 to finish six-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, stamping his authority on proceedings early.

At a track Mercedes was expected to dominate at, title rival Lewis Hamilton struggled to sixth place overall in FP2, finishing over 1.4 seconds behind Vettel.

“This morning we had a bit of mixed conditions and there was not so much running. This afternoon it was better and the cars seemed to be quite OK right from the beginning of the session,” Vettel said.

“Then we tried something new, but unfortunately we couldn’t complete our program as we had wished to, because of the red flag.

“We’ll see what we can do tomorrow. It’s only Friday, usually the day when you spend time trying various things on the car.

“We would have liked to drive a little bit more, but overall it was a decent afternoon. We have a good car and it’s up to us to make it work in all conditions.”

Raikkonen was also frustrated by the loss of track time due to rain in FP1 and a late red flag in FP2 following a crash for Romain Grosjean, but was happy with how the day went.

“Today’s been OK and everything ran smoothly. In the morning we had wet conditions and only managed a few laps, and in the afternoon the session was cut short because of the issue with the track,” Raikkonen said.

“It’s a pity that we couldn’t use the whole session and do more timed laps, because for sure we could have further improved. But the car was feeling good.

“I made some mistakes on a new set of tires but apart from that it was a pretty straightforward day. Lap times don’t mean much today, as obviously we don’t know what everybody else was doing.”

F1 to turn USGP in Austin pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Luke SmithSep 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Formula 1 has confirmed plans to turn next month’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

F1 will head to the Circuit of The Americas for October 20-22 as the fourth-to-last round of the 2017 season, with much of the attention laying on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for the championship.

F1 will be reaching beyond sport over the race weekend, though, confirming on Friday its plans to team up with breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen, which has previous involvement in racing via IndyCar racer Pippa Mann’s #GetInvolved campaign.

“Formula 1 will partner with Susan G Komen both on and off track with a number of initiatives as part of their ‘Drive for the Cure’ program, highlighting the cause with our sponsors, race promoters, teams, broadcasters and the FIA and in doing so, turn the United States Grand Prix ‘pink’,” the release from F1 reads.

“Pink-themed merchandise will raise money on behalf of Komen and fans will have the opportunity to donate directly to the cause throughout the entire weekend.

“Beyond the track, the theme will be shared on Formula 1’s global social media channels, as fans and followers will be encouraged to share stories and experiences of those affected by breast cancer worldwide.”

F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches said: “This ground-breaking partnership will mark a very special moment on this year’s Formula 1 calendar as we physically alter key elements of a grand prix weekend to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are in a unique position as one of the most watched sports in the world – and the only truly global sport that competes annually – with over half a billion fans across the globe to help elevate awareness for such an important cause.

“This is an opportunity to use the Formula 1 platforms as a force for social good and rally support for the fight against breast cancer, a disease which affects millions of people every year.

“It is gratifying to see the entire Formula 1 community, from the teams, drivers, the FIA, sponsors and broadcasters, unite and focus its collective will to give back.”