Verstappen tops wet opening Malaysia F1 practice after delay

Max Verstappen headed up a one-two finish for Red Bull in first practice for Formula 1’s Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday at Sepang following a delayed start to running due to rain.
A heavy shower around 20 minutes before the start of the session forced race control to delay the start of FP1 by half an hour before conditions improved, with the rain eventually subsiding enough to allow running to take place on intermediate tires.
Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo traded fastest times throughout the session, ultimately finishing P1 and P2 respectively in the final classification.
Verstappen’s best time of 1:48.962 saw him finish seven-tenths of a second clear of Ricciardo at the top of the timesheets, with Fernando Alonso ending FP1 as the best of the rest for McLaren in P3, 1.6 seconds off the fastest lap.
Ferrari left it late to try and beat Verstappen’s lap, ultimately taking P4 and P5 with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, with nearest-rival Mercedes ending the session sixth and seventh through Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
Lance Stroll wound up eighth for Williams ahead of Pierre Gasly, who took ninth for Toro Rosso in his first session as a grand prix driver ahead of his debut on Sunday. Renault reserve Sergey Sirotkin rounded out the top 10.
FP2 for the Malaysian Grand Prix kicks off at 3am ET on Friday.
Team Penske will make its return to sports car racing in Motul Petit Le Mans next week, as the trio of Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud will be in action in a one-off Oreca 07 Gibson.
The run in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale comes as preparation and following months of discussion ahead of the team’s full-time bow next year with its Acura ARX-05 DPi. That car has tested so far but was not going to be the one utilized next week.
This will be Penske’s first sports car race since its GRAND-AM Rolex Series season in 2009, and the team last ran Petit Le Mans in 2008.
Somewhat surprisingly this will be Montoya’s Petit Le Mans debut, while Castroneves is a past winner in a Penske Porsche RS Spyder in 2008 (above) and Pagenaud has a wealth of experience in the race in Acura and HPD prototypes, and raced last year with Whelen Engineering Racing and co-drivers Dane Cameron and Eric Curran in the Action Express Racing team’s Corvette DP.
This run comes after Castroneves sustained an accident last week in testing at Road Atlanta, and meant the team’s chassis got rebuilt.
“We’ve had this race on our radar for some time, but we wanted to wait until we were able to get our drivers some testing at Road Atlanta prior to committing, as it is a very fast track and these cars are very different to drive from an IndyCar,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric.
“Unfortunately, we confirmed this the hard way as we have had to totally rebuild our car after an incident during testing last week. ORECA have bent over backwards to be sure we receive everything we need as they understand the importance of this race as our team prepares for the debut of our Acura ARX-05s at the Daytona 24.
“Juan has participated in the majority of our prototype tests since we announced him as one of our full-time Acura drivers. We would also like to involve our other drivers in the program whenever possible. Helio and Simon have good experience in prototypes at Road Atlanta, so they seem like a natural fit to participate in the Petit for us.”