‘All open’ for Kvyat to make Toro Rosso F1 return

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost says it is “all open” for Daniil Kvyat to return to a race seat with the team in the future despite being dropped for Malaysia.

Less than 18 months after being demoted from Red Bull back to junior team Toro Rosso, Kvyat was replaced by Pierre Gasly for the races in Malaysia and Japan after a poor run of form that had seen him score just four points so far this season.

It is unknown how many of the four races after Japan Gasly will contest, with the United States Grand Prix clashing with his planned Super Formula title showdown at Suzuka, leaving the door open for Kvyat to return.

“It is all open,” Tost told the official F1 website when asked about Kvyat’s comeback chances.

“He is still a Red Bull driver and has a valid contract.”

Red Bull has no other junior drivers on its books that are ready to race in F1, and with Carlos Sainz Jr. bound for Renault, a Gasly-Kvyat line-up seems the most likely solution.

Tost stressed that no decision had been taken, with Gasly’s late-season appearances intended to be a test to see how he fares in F1.

“We don’t know [about the line-up] yet. That is why Red Bull decided to run Pierre Gasly, to see where his real performance is,” Tost said.

“After we get a picture of this Red Bull will decide.

“Yes, there is nobody else from our junior programme [besides Gasly]. But let’s see.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1