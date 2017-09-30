Getty Images

‘All open’ for Kvyat to make Toro Rosso F1 return

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost says it is “all open” for Daniil Kvyat to return to a race seat with the team in the future despite being dropped for Malaysia.

Less than 18 months after being demoted from Red Bull back to junior team Toro Rosso, Kvyat was replaced by Pierre Gasly for the races in Malaysia and Japan after a poor run of form that had seen him score just four points so far this season.

It is unknown how many of the four races after Japan Gasly will contest, with the United States Grand Prix clashing with his planned Super Formula title showdown at Suzuka, leaving the door open for Kvyat to return.

“It is all open,” Tost told the official F1 website when asked about Kvyat’s comeback chances.

“He is still a Red Bull driver and has a valid contract.”

Red Bull has no other junior drivers on its books that are ready to race in F1, and with Carlos Sainz Jr. bound for Renault, a Gasly-Kvyat line-up seems the most likely solution.

Tost stressed that no decision had been taken, with Gasly’s late-season appearances intended to be a test to see how he fares in F1.

“We don’t know [about the line-up] yet. That is why Red Bull decided to run Pierre Gasly, to see where his real performance is,” Tost said.

“After we get a picture of this Red Bull will decide.

“Yes, there is nobody else from our junior programme [besides Gasly]. But let’s see.”

Vettel still ‘open-minded’ for Malaysian GP despite qualifying setback

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel says he is “open-minded” heading into Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix and not thinking about the consequences starting last could have on his bid for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship.

Vettel had been leading the drivers’ standings until two races at in Italy, and slipped to 28 points behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in Singapore when he retired from the race.

With six races to go, Vettel’s title hopes were dealt a fresh blow in Malaysia on Saturday when he suffered an engine issue in qualifying that prevented him from posting a lap time, leaving him last on the grid with Hamilton on pole.

Despite being disappointed by the setback, Vettel is keeping his options open heading into Sunday’s race as he prepares to battle his way back up the order.

“Tomorrow should be a bit more exciting. I think it’s a shame because the car is quick,” Vettel told NBCSN.

“I think today we could have got pole or had a word at least. You never know.

“For us it’s fairly straightforward. We saved some tires, which helps us. For sure the starting position doesn’t help, but you never know what can happen tomorrow.

“I’m fairly open-minded and focused on the race, not what that means for the year, for the points, whatever. As I said, step by step.”

The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.