Ferrari confirms Vettel engine change, edges closer to penalty

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 4:29 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel has moved onto his final permitted Formula 1 engine of the 2017 season after being forced into an early change due to an issue in final practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Drivers are allowed to use four power units through the entire 20-race season, with grid penalties being handed out to those exceeding this limit.

Ferrari had planned to introduce Vettel’s fourth and final power unit at a later date, but was forced to fit it to his SF70H car ahead of qualifying in Malaysia after an issue emerged during final practice.

Vettel slowed while heading down the back straight, nursing his car back to the pits and not returning back out on-track. He ended the session second-fastest behind teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Ferrari confirmed after the session it had been forced to change the engine on Vettel’s car, taking his fourth power unit in order to avoid triggering a penalty.

“Towards the end of the session, there was an electronic malfunction on Seb’s car and the engineers decided to change the internal combustion engine on his car as a precaution,” Ferrari added.

While this change is penalty-free, Vettel’s final power unit will now have to last longer than originally planned, putting him at risk of a grid drop amid his battle for the title with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 5am ET on Saturday.

Hamilton calls Malaysia pole ‘a real surprise’ after practice struggles

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 7:28 AM EDT
Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton made no secret of his surprise after sweeping to pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, having struggled for pace throughout practice.

Hamilton finished over a second behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in FP2 on Friday and was still behind in final practice despite switching back to the old aerodynamic package for his Mercedes W08 car.

Hamilton rallied in qualifying, eventually taking pole by 0.045 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen as Vettel suffered an engine issue that resigned him to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.

“Today we had no idea how it was going to go and I am sorry for whatever happened to Sebastian because he was very quick through practice,” Hamilton said after qualifying.

“Somehow we turned it around. The engineers did such a great job yesterday. The car felt great so it is a real surprise to be up here with these guys but I am really grateful.

“We are going to have a tough race against these guys, particularly the Red Bull pair as they had good long run pace yesterday and today.

“I hope our car has moved in the right direction for the race run but we will see tomorrow.

“It is a long run down to turn one so a lot can happen.”

The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.