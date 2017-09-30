Getty Images

Hamilton calls Malaysia pole ‘a real surprise’ after practice struggles

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 7:28 AM EDT
Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton made no secret of his surprise after sweeping to pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, having struggled for pace throughout practice.

Hamilton finished over a second behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in FP2 on Friday and was still behind in final practice despite switching back to the old aerodynamic package for his Mercedes W08 car.

Hamilton rallied in qualifying, eventually taking pole by 0.045 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen as Vettel suffered an engine issue that resigned him to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.

“Today we had no idea how it was going to go and I am sorry for whatever happened to Sebastian because he was very quick through practice,” Hamilton said after qualifying.

“Somehow we turned it around. The engineers did such a great job yesterday. The car felt great so it is a real surprise to be up here with these guys but I am really grateful.

“We are going to have a tough race against these guys, particularly the Red Bull pair as they had good long run pace yesterday and today.

“I hope our car has moved in the right direction for the race run but we will see tomorrow.

“It is a long run down to turn one so a lot can happen.”

The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.

Hamilton takes Malaysian GP pole, Vettel to start last after engine drama

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton boosted his hopes for a fourth Formula 1 world championship in 2017 by taking pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, with chief title rival Sebastian Vettel set to start the race last on the grid.

Vettel suffered an electronic issue on his power unit in FP3 that forced Ferrari to change the engine on his car, with the team working rapidly to ensure the German did not miss any of qualifying.

Vettel ventured out to set an early lap in Q1, only to suffer a loss of power that forced him to return to the pits so that Ferrari could try and resolve the issue.

With the team’s efforts proving fruitless, Vettel set no time in qualifying, leaving him 20th overall and handing Hamilton another break point in their F1 title match-up.

Hamilton took full advantage of Vettel’s demise by sweeping to his fifth pole at the Sepang International Circuit and the 70th of his entire F1 career, turning in a best lap of 1:30.076.

Hamilton struggled on his second flying lap in Q3, giving Raikkonen the chance to snatch pole back away for Ferrari.

A rapid effort through the first two sectors put Raikkonen in a good position, only to make an error at the final corner and lock up, leaving him 0.045 seconds short of Hamilton and left to settle for P2.

Red Bull locked out the second row of the grid with Max Verstappen third and Daniel Ricciardo fourth, while Valtteri Bottas took fifth for Mercedes, six-tenths of a second behind his teammate.

Force India’s Esteban Ocon headed up the midfield battle in sixth, while Stoffel Vandoorne delivered a surprising result for McLaren in P7 ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso failed to match their teammates at Force India and McLaren for pace, finishing P9 and P10 overall.

Williams had a difficult session as both Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were knocked out in Q2, despite having shown signs of being able to fight inside the top 10 earlier in the session, finishing 11th and 13th.

Carlos Sainz Jr. led Toro Rosso’s charge in P14, closely followed by debutant Pierre Gasly, who will start his first F1 race from 15th place on the grid after a solid first outing.

Haas’ hopes of getting back in the fight at the front of the midfield fell flat as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were both eliminated in Q1, qualifying 16th and 17th respectively ahead of Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson, with Vettel propping up the order.

