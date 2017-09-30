Hamilton calls Malaysia pole ‘real surprise’ after practice struggles

Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton made no secret of his surprise after sweeping to pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, having struggled for pace throughout practice.
Hamilton finished over a second behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in FP2 on Friday and was still behind in final practice despite switching back to the old aerodynamic package for his Mercedes W08 car.
Hamilton rallied in qualifying, eventually taking pole by 0.045 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen as Vettel suffered an engine issue that resigned him to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.
“Today we had no idea how it was going to go and I am sorry for whatever happened to Sebastian because he was very quick through practice,” Hamilton said after qualifying.
“Somehow we turned it around. The engineers did such a great job yesterday. The car felt great so it is a real surprise to be up here with these guys but I am really grateful.
“We are going to have a tough race against these guys, particularly the Red Bull pair as they had good long run pace yesterday and today.
“I hope our car has moved in the right direction for the race run but we will see tomorrow.
“It is a long run down to turn one so a lot can happen.”
The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.
Haas Formula 1 chief Günther Steiner feels fifth place in the constructors’ championship is out of reach for the team in 2017, instead setting his sights on recovering seventh place from Renault.
NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas set up his eponymous F1 operation in 2016, which finished its debut season eighth in the teams’ standings.
Haas has already beaten its score from its debut season in 2017, and has been in the close-knit midfield pack including Williams, Toro Rosso and Renault all bidding to finish fifth.
Haas lost P7 in the standings to Renault two weeks ago in Singapore, and Steiner believes recovering this place should be the main target through the final six races of the season.
“I think fifth is a little bit ambitious. I think we cannot finish fifth but we try to finish seventh,” Steiner said.
“I think at this moment in time we would be happy with that. We stopped developing the 2017 car quite a while ago to concentrate on next year’s car.
“We have limited resources. We need to focus that we stay stable year-to-year, not just one year up and down because then you create a wave-effect and you never get a grip of what you’re doing. We try to do our best.
“We will bring a few more developments but they are small. The last one comes in Austin. We hopefully can score some points.
“I hope also that our worst circuits are behind us, like the slow speed, high downforce ones. Our car doesn’t like them.
“It’s tough in the midfield. We just need to try to do always a perfect job.”