Lewis Hamilton urged to use social media at right times

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been advised to use social media tactfully after posting a mock up aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump during the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, the series leader chasing a fourth world championship, posted it on his Instagram account on Friday. It featured a Trump doll and a dog and was removed soon after.

“Lewis is very authentic and he expresses what he thinks. I have sympathy for being authentic and saying what your opinion is,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said on Saturday in the team motorhome. “In hindsight, with a million following on Instagram, on a race weekend, (it) is a different story. We discussed it (and) Lewis was of the opinion that it wasn’t the right moment.”

Trump has vehemently condemned players who have knelt in protest during the U.S. national anthem at sports events, saying they should stand or be fired for their defiance.

“This is a very controversial and polarizing story. Lewis’ feelings about human rights are very strong and I think he wanted to show that,” Wolff said. “Probably Instagram as the communication channel is something that he needs to rethink. But I can relate to his feelings.”

Hamilton, a prolific user of Twitter and Instagram, posted twice more on Instagram this week, lending his support to protesters of racial injustive and police brutality.

One post was of Martin Luther King kneeling on a pavement, and the other was of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who started the movement last year.

In brief comments on Thursday, Hamilton gave his unequivocal support to the protesters, alluding to Trump without directly naming him.

“We can all play a role in trying to make a difference in the world. Particularly if your leader is not helping in that area. There are opportunities all over,” Hamilton said. “It is open for anyone to have freedom of speech. It takes the people to try standing together, and I really feel I can identify with a lot of those individuals.”

Sepang CEO wouldn’t want to host Malaysia F1 race even on free deal

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
The CEO of the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia has said he would not be interested in hosting Formula 1 again even if offered a free hosting deal.

After debuting in 1999, this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix will be the last for the foreseeable future after F1 officials announced back in April it had agreed to terminate the contract of the race one year early.

Falling attendance figures and growing costs led to the race promoters pushing to ditch F1, with Sepang CEO Razlan Razali making his frustration clear in an interview with Reuters.

“Even if we got the greatest of deals – do it for free for example – what’s the product?” Razali said.

“I myself am not able to sit in front of the television and watch from Lap 1 until whatever lap for two hours. It’s hard to sell this kind of event and to get bums on the seat.

“It’s not worth the investment at the moment.”

Razali said that F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, did “not work hard enough” to change the organizers’ minds about the race, with no changes to the sport’s on-track product being clear.

“What they have done off-track, it’s great. but what triggers for someone to buy tickets to come to the circuit?” Razali said.

“It’s the product, the sport, not because of the activation they have done.”

The final Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.