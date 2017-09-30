Getty Images

Pierre Gasly to make F1 debut from P15 on Malaysia grid

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Pierre Gasly will start his first Formula 1 race from 15th place on the grid in Malaysia after a solid showing for Toro Rosso at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday.

Red Bull-backed youngster Gasly was confirmed to be making his grand prix debut earlier this week in place of Daniil Kvyat, who has been dropped due to poor form.

Gasly made an impressive start to qualifying by beating teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in Q1, and finished just 0.156 seconds off his time in Q2, taking P15 on the grid.

““I think today was positive and I’m happy – your first qualifying in Formula 1 is always a special moment and one I was really looking forward to,” Gasly said.

“I tried to give my best and I think we made really good progress between FP3 and qualifying. I felt comfortable in the car in Q1 and then, in Q2, I kept on learning while giving my all and I’d say we can be satisfied with the result.

“I now look forward to tomorrow, my first Formula 1 race and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was very young…! I expect it to be a really good experience and I hope to keep improving tomorrow as well.

“You never know what can happen with the weather here so, if the rain and tricky conditions do appear, I will welcome it as I felt confident in the wet in FP1 on Friday and I’m sure it will make it all even more exciting.”

The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.

Sepang CEO wouldn’t want to host Malaysia F1 race even on free deal

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
The CEO of the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia has said he would not be interested in hosting Formula 1 again even if offered a free hosting deal.

After debuting in 1999, this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix will be the last for the foreseeable future after F1 officials announced back in April it had agreed to terminate the contract of the race one year early.

Falling attendance figures and growing costs led to the race promoters pushing to ditch F1, with Sepang CEO Razlan Razali making his frustration clear in an interview with Reuters.

“Even if we got the greatest of deals – do it for free for example – what’s the product?” Razali said.

“I myself am not able to sit in front of the television and watch from Lap 1 until whatever lap for two hours. It’s hard to sell this kind of event and to get bums on the seat.

“It’s not worth the investment at the moment.”

Razali said that F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, did “not work hard enough” to change the organizers’ minds about the race, with no changes to the sport’s on-track product being clear.

“What they have done off-track, it’s great. but what triggers for someone to buy tickets to come to the circuit?” Razali said.

“It’s the product, the sport, not because of the activation they have done.”

The final Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.