Pierre Gasly to make F1 debut from P15 on Malaysia grid

Pierre Gasly will start his first Formula 1 race from 15th place on the grid in Malaysia after a solid showing for Toro Rosso at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday.

Red Bull-backed youngster Gasly was confirmed to be making his grand prix debut earlier this week in place of Daniil Kvyat, who has been dropped due to poor form.

Gasly made an impressive start to qualifying by beating teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in Q1, and finished just 0.156 seconds off his time in Q2, taking P15 on the grid.

““I think today was positive and I’m happy – your first qualifying in Formula 1 is always a special moment and one I was really looking forward to,” Gasly said.

“I tried to give my best and I think we made really good progress between FP3 and qualifying. I felt comfortable in the car in Q1 and then, in Q2, I kept on learning while giving my all and I’d say we can be satisfied with the result.

“I now look forward to tomorrow, my first Formula 1 race and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was very young…! I expect it to be a really good experience and I hope to keep improving tomorrow as well.

“You never know what can happen with the weather here so, if the rain and tricky conditions do appear, I will welcome it as I felt confident in the wet in FP1 on Friday and I’m sure it will make it all even more exciting.”

