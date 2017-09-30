Getty Images

Raikkonen disappointed after Malaysia F1 pole position near-miss

By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
Kimi Raikkonen admitted to feeling disappointed after narrowly missing out on his second Formula 1 pole position of the season in Malaysia, falling 0.045 seconds short of Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of qualifying.

Ferrari entered Saturday’s qualifying running as the favorite for pole following a strong showing in practice, only for an engine issue to sideline Sebastian Vettel from the session entirely.

Left to lead Ferrari’s charge, Raikkonen worked up a quick final lap in Q3 to run Hamilton close for pole, with a lock-up at the final corner appearing to prove costly as he was left to settle for P2 on the grid.

“It’s OK, but obviously when you get that close it’s disappointing,” Raikkonen admitted after the session.

“I made the most out of it. Yes, there are always places you can improve, but you are never going to get it 100 per cent perfect anywhere.

“You always find some things you can improve, but I must say the car has been behaving nicely all weekend and it’s been a pleasure so far.

“We’ll try to get further than 100 meters tomorrow, and let’s see what we can do.”

Raikkonen’s 100 meters reference harked back to the collision with Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the start in Singapore, with the latter set to start third tomorrow.

“I don’t want to be sandwiched – that’s the only thing,” Verstappen said when asked about his hopes for the race.

Raikkonen added: “I don’t want to be hit.”

The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am on Sunday.

Vettel still ‘open-minded’ for Malaysian GP despite qualifying setback

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 30, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel says he is “open-minded” heading into Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix and not thinking about the consequences starting last could have on his bid for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship.

Vettel had been leading the drivers’ standings until two races at in Italy, and slipped to 28 points behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in Singapore when he retired from the race.

With six races to go, Vettel’s title hopes were dealt a fresh blow in Malaysia on Saturday when he suffered an engine issue in qualifying that prevented him from posting a lap time, leaving him last on the grid with Hamilton on pole.

Despite being disappointed by the setback, Vettel is keeping his options open heading into Sunday’s race as he prepares to battle his way back up the order.

“Tomorrow should be a bit more exciting. I think it’s a shame because the car is quick,” Vettel told NBCSN.

“I think today we could have got pole or had a word at least. You never know.

“For us it’s fairly straightforward. We saved some tires, which helps us. For sure the starting position doesn’t help, but you never know what can happen tomorrow.

“I’m fairly open-minded and focused on the race, not what that means for the year, for the points, whatever. As I said, step by step.”

The Malaysian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2am ET on Sunday.