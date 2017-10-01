F1 Paddock Pass: Malaysian Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

A Red Bull victory for Max Verstappen and third place for Daniel Ricciardo, Ferrari’s start woes for Kimi Raikkonen and welcome comeback by Sebastian Vettel and an off-song weekend for Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas highlighted an enjoyable Malaysian Grand Prix, the 19th and for the moment, final trip to the Sepang International Circuit in Kuala Lumpur.

NBCSN catches up with the Formula 1 field after today’s race in the latest post-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass.

Will Buxton, NBCSN’s pit reporter and insider, checks in with the latest edition of the show below, including a long-form interview with Bottas done earlier in the weekend.

Part 1: Podium finishers

Part 2: Breakout interview with Valtteri Bottas

Part 3: Chats with Sergio Perez, Stoffel Vandoorne, Romain Grosjean, and Pierre Gasly

