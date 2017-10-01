Getty Images

Hamilton ends tough Malaysia weekend by extending points lead

By Luke SmithOct 1, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton was pleased to end a tough Malaysian Grand Prix weekend by extending his lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship to 34 points.

Hamilton rallied from a tough practice to take pole position on Saturday for Mercedes, only to struggle for race pace and eventually finish second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Vettel fought back from last place on the grid to finish fourth, with his race pace looking stronger than Hamilton’s for much of the 56-lap affair as he rose through the order.

With Hamilton and his Mercedes team extending their leads in their respective championships despite being third-best at times in Malaysia, the Briton was left pleased with his weekend’s work.

“A much better weekend than we anticipated after our Friday. We’ve got a lot of work to do with our car, so considering the issues we did have, it is a good result,” Hamilton said.

“I think Valtteri [Bottas, who finished fifth] obviously seemed to struggle a lot more and I was able to just pull a little bit more out of it I guess.

“These next races are going to be crucial in terms of finding out whether we can iron out some of the creases in the car. But who would have thought the Ferraris would have problems? All we can do is try to capitalize as much on those.

“Naturally, I wanted to win the race and so Max did a fantastic job today but ultimately winning the race is still the goal. So even if you get second, it is not that satisfying.”

With five races to go, Hamilton now leads by 34 points, meaning he remains on-course to claim a fourth world title in 2017.

Hamilton’s fight with Vettel will continue next weekend with the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Verstappen knew Hamilton had more to lose in Malaysia F1 fight

By Luke SmithOct 1, 2017, 6:35 AM EDT
Max Verstappen was encouraged to be bold in his fight with Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix as he knew the Formula 1 championship leader has more to risk by battling for position.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on Lap 4 in Malaysia en route to his second F1 win, dominating the remainder of the race and finishing 12 seconds clear of the Mercedes driver at the checkered flag.

Verstappen sensed from the beginning there would be an opportunity to fight with Hamilton, and was happy to force the issue knowing his rival had a championship lead to protect.

“I think in the beginning straightaway the car felt good. I saw Lewis struggling with traction, so I used my battery as much as I could,” Verstappen said.

“He has more to lose than me in the championship, so I went for it at Turn 1. From there on I could do my own race.

“The car was unbelievable today. I had the pace. If I needed to speed up, I speeded up. It’s amazing, a very tough race. Incredible to win.”

The result marked only Verstappen’s second appearance on the podium this season, having only finished in the top three back in China, the second round of the season.

In a year that has left the Dutchman largely frustrated with frequent reliability issues, he admitted the victory was all the sweeter.

“Especially after the season I’ve had, I think this victory came at a very good time,” Verstappen said.

“I was really happy when I crossed the line.”

Coming just one day after his 20th birthday, the result sees Verstappen become the youngest driver in F1 history to win multiple grands prix, beating the record set by Sebastian Vettel at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix.