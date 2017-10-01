Hamilton to consider taking knee during national anthem at USGP

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will consider taking a knee during the national anthem at the United States Grand Prix later this month amid the ongoing protests by a number of professional athletes.

A spate of peaceful protests during the national anthem have taken place at NFL games in recent weeks to protest civil rights abuses in a bid for social change in the United States.

Hamilton has repeatedly stated his support for those protesting via Instagram and Twitter, and told reporters last week in Malaysia: “I really feel like I identify with a lot of those individuals.”

In an interview with British newspaper The Times, Hamilton admitted he was considering whether or not to take action during the national anthem ahead of the race in Austin, Texas on October 22.

“It’s important for everyone to stand up for what they believe in. I don’t plan on being more political but I do feel we should all stand up and stick by what we believe in,” Hamilton said.

“I have not thought about [taking a knee]. I’ve not even thought about that race.

“But of course I will have to start to think about it. What would be right for me to do or do I even need to get involved?

“It’s not my national anthem, but the issue that is in the States – well, it’s not just in the States, it is a global thing. It’s more focused and probably at its worse perhaps in America.

“I think we all do need to stand together.”

Hamilton was reminded about his social media usage by Mercedes over the weekend after uploading a short video to Instagram involving a dog and a doll of President Donald Trump that was later removed.

