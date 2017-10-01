Long-form: Valtteri Bottas on 2017 with Mercedes to date (VIDEO)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

During the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG Petronas sat down with NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton for a longer-form interview on his season thus far.

Bottas has won twice, in Russia and Austria, and played perfectly alongside teammate Lewis Hamilton. Until recent car upgrades, he’s consistently matched his teammate on outright pace, but has slipped back of late.

He’s been confirmed for the 2018 season on a one-year deal and reflects on the year thus far and what’s still to come.

The interview is also part two of the Malaysian Grand Prix post-race Paddock Pass, the NBC Sports Group original digital series. He finished fifth in the race itself.

