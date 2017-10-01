More Malaysia F1 woe for Ferrari as Raikkonen fails to start

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ferrari’s miserable Malaysian Grand Prix weekend as Kimi Raikkonen failed to start the race after an issue emerged on his car en route to the grid, further denting its Formula 1 title hopes.

After seeing lead driver Sebastian Vettel fail to take part in qualifying after two engine issues on Saturday, Ferrari’s hopes of victory in Malaysia rested largely on Raikkonen, who was set to start second.

However, the Finn reported a loss of power on his way to the grid in the lead-up to lights out, saying the battery was “empty”.

Ferrari confirmed the issue and tried to resolve the problem on the grid before wheeling Raikkonen back to the pits, pushing to try and get it fixed in time for the start of the race.

Their efforts proved fruitless, with Raikkonen eventually being declared as the first retirement from the race, harming Ferrari’s hopes of stopping Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton extending their points lead.

The Malaysian Grand Prix is currently live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

