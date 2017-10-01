More Malaysia F1 woe for Ferrari as Raikkonen fails to start

Ferrari’s miserable Malaysian Grand Prix weekend as Kimi Raikkonen failed to start the race after an issue emerged on his car en route to the grid, further denting its Formula 1 title hopes.
After seeing lead driver Sebastian Vettel fail to take part in qualifying after two engine issues on Saturday, Ferrari’s hopes of victory in Malaysia rested largely on Raikkonen, who was set to start second.
However, the Finn reported a loss of power on his way to the grid in the lead-up to lights out, saying the battery was “empty”.
Ferrari confirmed the issue and tried to resolve the problem on the grid before wheeling Raikkonen back to the pits, pushing to try and get it fixed in time for the start of the race.
Their efforts proved fruitless, with Raikkonen eventually being declared as the first retirement from the race, harming Ferrari’s hopes of stopping Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton extending their points lead.
Ferrari has opted to make the most of Sebastian Vettel’s failure to feature in qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday by taking fresh power unit elements for its Formula 1 title contender to use.
An issue in final practice at Sepang forced Ferrari to fit its fourth and final engine of the year to Vettel’s car ahead of qualifying, only for a problem with the turbocharger to sideline him once again.
Already resigned to starting last in Malaysia, Ferrari took the opportunity to claim three new power unit elements for Vettel, with the usual 20-place grid penalty having no effect on his starting position.
Ferrari’s move was confirmed by the FIA ahead of the race after a request was filed with the stewards on Saturday night to take a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H.
The decision means Vettel has these additional power unit elements to use between now and the end of the season, easing concerns about a possible grid penalty during the height of his title fight with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
The damage may already have been done, though. With Hamilton starting on pole in Malaysia, Vettel is facing the prospect of the 28-point deficit growing significantly on Sunday.
