Vandoorne repeats best F1 result in Malaysia, passes Alonso in points

By Luke SmithOct 1, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Stoffel Vandoorne’s rise in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship continued on Sunday in Malaysia as he matched his best grand prix finish of P7 for McLaren.

After a tough start to his first full season in F1, Vandoorne charged to seventh place in Singapore two weeks ago before leading McLaren’s charge once again in Malaysia, repeating the result.

A perfectly-executed race saw Vandoorne finish second out of the midfield runners in Malaysia, trailing only Force India’s Sergio Perez, and pass teammate Fernando Alonso in the points standings.

“I can say that this was my best ever race in Formula 1,” Vandoorne said after the race.

“All weekend, I’ve been really strong and felt really confident with the car. After qualifying seventh, we weren’t really confident about where we’d finish in the race, so to pull off seventh today is an amazing result.”

Vandoorne ran as high as fifth early on, but was not surprised to slip back, losing places to Perez and the recovering Sebastian Vettel.

“I made a great start. We knew it was probably going to be difficult to hold off the Force Indias and the Williams behind, but only Perez came through,” Vandoorne said.

“From then on, I had amazing pace, pushed hard every lap to try and manage the tires and maintain the gap over Stroll, and I managed that until the end. I’m very happy.”

By contrast, Alonso had a tough race spent mostly running outside of the points as he struggled to put McLaren’s aerodynamic updates to good use.

“It was a tough race today. From the very beginning, at the second corner, the two Williams touched in front of me, and made me lose a few positions,” Alonso said.

“As a result, we ended up in the secondary group, running a little slower than our true pace, and could not overtake.

“So I lost a lot of time, and that really compromised our race. A shame, definitely not one of our best races today.

“But we’ll have better days, and, hopefully in Japan, we’ll come back with stronger form, and I’ll be able to add my contribution to the constructors’ championship on Honda’s home ground.

“Having scored points at this track and at Singapore, two very different circuits, is really good for the team. I hope we can continue scoring more points in the remaining races.”

Hamilton to consider taking knee during national anthem at USGP

By Luke SmithOct 1, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will consider taking a knee during the national anthem at the United States Grand Prix later this month amid the ongoing protests by a number of professional athletes.

A spate of peaceful protests during the national anthem have taken place at NFL games in recent weeks to protest civil rights abuses in a bid for social change in the United States.

Hamilton has repeatedly stated his support for those protesting via Instagram and Twitter, and told reporters last week in Malaysia: “I really feel like I identify with a lot of those individuals.”

In an interview with British newspaper The Times, Hamilton admitted he was considering whether or not to take action during the national anthem ahead of the race in Austin, Texas on October 22.

“It’s important for everyone to stand up for what they believe in. I don’t plan on being more political but I do feel we should all stand up and stick by what we believe in,” Hamilton said.

“I have not thought about [taking a knee]. I’ve not even thought about that race.

“But of course I will have to start to think about it. What would be right for me to do or do I even need to get involved?

“It’s not my national anthem, but the issue that is in the States – well, it’s not just in the States, it is a global thing. It’s more focused and probably at its worse perhaps in America.

“I think we all do need to stand together.”

Hamilton was reminded about his social media usage by Mercedes over the weekend after uploading a short video to Instagram involving a dog and a doll of President Donald Trump that was later removed.