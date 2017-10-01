Vettel, Stroll tangle after checkered flag in bizarre crash (VIDEO)

Sebastian Vettel’s rollercoaster Malaysian Grand Prix weekend ended in bizarre fashion as he collided with Williams driver Lance Stroll after the checkered flag.

After starting last at Sepang on Sunday, Formula 1 title contender Vettel fought his way back up to fourth place at the finish, ensuring rival Lewis Hamilton only extended his championship lead by six points.

However, Vettel’s car was left with significant damage to its left-rear coming through the second sector at Sepang, with his wheel resting on the rear of his chassis.

Vettel was left fuming by Stroll’s antics, but the video replays made it unclear which driver was to blame. The stewards did confirm they would be investigating the clash in due course.

Vettel was forced to abandon his Ferrari on the track, hitching a lift on Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber to get back to the pits.

“Very bizarre with the shunt with the Williams. I think he was looking at his wheel,” Vettel told NBCSN after the race.

“I gave enough room. He made contact.”

Giving his side of the story, Stroll said: “I was just shutting off the car on my in lap. He came around the outside and touched me. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

