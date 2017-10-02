2017 SCCA Runoffs National Champions crowned in Indy

For SCCA club racers, the opportunity to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for this year’s National Championship Runoffs was something most could have only dreamed of.
More than 1,000 entries pre-registered although a number of them dropped off by this weekend’s races, but the number still ended at 983 cars entered, and were spread across 24 races.
This year’s Runoffs held at IMS followed runs at Mid-Ohio (2016), Daytona (2015), Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (2014) and Road America (2013) in the last five years.
Next year, the Runoffs head back West to Sonoma Raceway on October 16-21, 2018.
Here are this year’s National Champions, below. Full results from the week of SCCA Runoffs, in all classes, are linked here via SCCA’s website.
FRIDAY
- Touring 1: Andrew Aquilante
- Formula Atlantic: Keith Grant
- Prototype 2: Jeff Shafer
- SRF: Mike Miserendino
- Spec Miata: Preston Pardus
- Formula F: Matthew Cowley
- F Production: Eric Prill
- GT-2: Andrew Aquilante
- Touring 3: Derek Kulach
- B-Spec: David Daughtery
SATURDAY
- GT-3: Collin Jackson
- Formula Continental: Austin McCusker
- Formula Mazda: Melvin David Kemper Jr.
- E Production: Kip van Steenburg
- SRF Gen3: Tray Ayers
- STL: Adam Roberts
- American Sedan: Bryan Long
- Touring 2: John M. Buttermore
- Prototype 1: Jonathan Eriksen
- Formula 1000 (FB): Alex Mayer
SUNDAY
- Formula Enterprises: Elliot Finlayson
- GT-1: David Pintaric
- Formula Vee: Michael Varacins
- GT-Lite: Christopher Bovis
- Touring 4: Darren Seltzer
- Formula 500: Wiley Clinton McMahan
- STU: Max Gee
- H Production: Jason Isley