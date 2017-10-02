2017 SCCA Runoffs National Champions crowned in Indy

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Pierre Gasly is hoping to see out the Formula 1 season with Toro Rosso and skip the Super Formula season finale in Japan despite standing a good chance of winning the title.

Red Bull youngster Gasly was placed in Super Formula for 2017 after winning the GP2 title last year, and is just half a point behind the series leader with one round remaining.

The Frenchman was handed a surprise F1 debut in Malaysia on Sunday after Daniil Kvyat was dropped by Toro Rosso due to poor form, and will also feature in Japan this weekend.

Red Bull is yet to confirm its plans for Gasly post-Suzuka, with the United States Grand Prix on October 22 clashing with the Super Formula season finale, suggesting Kvyat could be set to return.

However, Gasly told reporters on Saturday at Sepang he would like to complete the F1 season, even if it meant missing out on the chance to win the Super Formula title.

“A title is always important. After winning GP2, if I can win Super Formula, that would be great,” Gasly said as quoted by Crash.net.

“But if I can race in Austin, that will be even more amazing. We will see.

“If I can finish the year in F1, then I will finish the year in F1.”

Toro Rosso team chief Franz Tost said last week that it was “all open” for Kvyat to return in the future given he is still under contract as a Red Bull driver.

