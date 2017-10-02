Formula 4 SEA

Memorable F4 SEA support race at Sepang sees no cars reach finish

By Luke SmithOct 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Formula 4 is not a championship that we often cover on MotorSportsTalk, but Saturday’s support event at the Malaysian Grand Prix offered one of the most memorable races in recent times as none of the cars made it to the finish.

F4 South East Asia boasted a nine-car field for its season-opening round at Sepang, but was forced to move its second race of the weekend to Saturday morning after a loose drain cover that emerged at the end of the Formula 1 practice session led to the schedule being rejigged.

As a result, two races had to be run back-to-back ahead of the F1 practice session, giving little time for the field to get turned around.

Organizers fuelled the cars for both races as a result, but a miscalculation meant all of the runners ran dry and stopped on-track before completing the eight-lap distance.

With three cars parked up on the main straight and just two cars running, the safety car was deployed, only for the field to reduce to just one car when Nayan Chatterjee also stopped.

Kane Shepherd was the sole driver to complete the seventh lap of the race, only to also hit empty coming out of Turn 2, leaving all of the cars parked up on the circuit short of full distance.

“I apologize unreservedly for the results of Race 3,” Asian Autosport Action chairman Peter Thompson said.

“With Races 2 and 3 back-to-back and without the possibility to top up, we filled the cars for both races before the start of Race 2.

“However we miscalculated the requirements. As we are a one-team championship all the drivers were unfortunately affected.”

As a result of the mistake, the final classification was taken at the end of Lap 5, with Singapore’s Danial Frost being declared the winner.

Gasly hopes to see out F1 season with Toro Rosso, depart Super Formula

By Luke SmithOct 2, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Pierre Gasly is hoping to see out the Formula 1 season with Toro Rosso and skip the Super Formula season finale in Japan despite standing a good chance of winning the title.

Red Bull youngster Gasly was placed in Super Formula for 2017 after winning the GP2 title last year, and is just half a point behind the series leader with one round remaining.

The Frenchman was handed a surprise F1 debut in Malaysia on Sunday after Daniil Kvyat was dropped by Toro Rosso due to poor form, and will also feature in Japan this weekend.

Red Bull is yet to confirm its plans for Gasly post-Suzuka, with the United States Grand Prix on October 22 clashing with the Super Formula season finale, suggesting Kvyat could be set to return.

However, Gasly told reporters on Saturday at Sepang he would like to complete the F1 season, even if it meant missing out on the chance to win the Super Formula title.

“A title is always important. After winning GP2, if I can win Super Formula, that would be great,” Gasly said as quoted by Crash.net.

“But if I can race in Austin, that will be even more amazing. We will see.

“If I can finish the year in F1, then I will finish the year in F1.”

Toro Rosso team chief Franz Tost said last week that it was “all open” for Kvyat to return in the future given he is still under contract as a Red Bull driver.