NHRA Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence wins at Gateway

Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
MADISON, Ill. (AP) Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence won the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sunday at Gateway Motorsports Park for his eighth victory of the season.

Torrence had a 3.684-second pass at 329.34 to beat Doug Kalitta in the final round. Torrence has 16 career victories.

“We got here by doing what we do all year long and doing it ourselves,” Torrence stated. “We went out and we just took those guys out and put them back in the trailer and we’re leaving here with a bigger points lead and a trophy. You’re going to have to come in here and do everything you can to get every possible point because this thing could come down to one or two points at the end of the season.”

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the third of six playoff events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown.

Capps topped rookie Jonnie Lindberg with 3.879 at 331.53 in a Dodge Charger R/T for his eighth victory of the season. The defending series champion added to his points lead.

Anderson had a 6.571 at 210.73 in a Chevy Camaro to beat teammate and defending series champion Jason Line. Anderson took the points lead with third victory of the season and 89th overall.

Tonglet had a 6.792 at 197.91 on a Suzuki to edge Andrew Hines. Tonglet has sixth victories this season.

Gasly hopes to see out F1 season with Toro Rosso, depart Super Formula

By Luke SmithOct 2, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Pierre Gasly is hoping to see out the Formula 1 season with Toro Rosso and skip the Super Formula season finale in Japan despite standing a good chance of winning the title.

Red Bull youngster Gasly was placed in Super Formula for 2017 after winning the GP2 title last year, and is just half a point behind the series leader with one round remaining.

The Frenchman was handed a surprise F1 debut in Malaysia on Sunday after Daniil Kvyat was dropped by Toro Rosso due to poor form, and will also feature in Japan this weekend.

Red Bull is yet to confirm its plans for Gasly post-Suzuka, with the United States Grand Prix on October 22 clashing with the Super Formula season finale, suggesting Kvyat could be set to return.

However, Gasly told reporters on Saturday at Sepang he would like to complete the F1 season, even if it meant missing out on the chance to win the Super Formula title.

“A title is always important. After winning GP2, if I can win Super Formula, that would be great,” Gasly said as quoted by Crash.net.

“But if I can race in Austin, that will be even more amazing. We will see.

“If I can finish the year in F1, then I will finish the year in F1.”

Toro Rosso team chief Franz Tost said last week that it was “all open” for Kvyat to return in the future given he is still under contract as a Red Bull driver.