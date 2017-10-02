Perez calls run to P6 in Malaysia ‘hardest race’ after sickness

Force India Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez’s run to sixth place on Sunday in Malaysia was made all the more impressive by the fact he had been battling severe sickness all weekend long due to a stomach infection.

Perez was ill from the Thursday onwards at Sepang, but managed to qualify ninth before finishing as the leading midfield driver in the race, crossing the line sixth.

The Mexican feared he may be forced to retire mid-race due to how he was feeling, but was thankful to pick up another decent haul of points for Force India.

“It was probably the hardest race of my career, on a weekend in which I feared I would need to give up. It is an amazing result just to make it to the finish,” Perez said.

“I just kept going out of willingness to do it and I have to thank the doctors for helping me out.

“Having a good start was the key to my race and so was passing [Stoffel] Vandoorne during the first few laps. After that, I was able to manage my race and it was all pretty uneventful.

“We were able to extend the first stint and manage our tires well. I was only under pressure from [Sebastian] Vettel, but that was not really my fight.

“We scored some more important points for the team and I am happy to come home with a good result after such a difficult weekend.

“I hope to be back to full fitness in Japan.”

I knew it was going to be a hard grand prix but not that much. It’s been the most physically demanding weekend in… https://t.co/315SN9lAFU pic.twitter.com/kABiXjKFq1 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 1, 2017

