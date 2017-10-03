Getty Images

Mercedes unhappy despite extending lead in F1 title race

Associated PressOct 3, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) Mercedes is giving a false impression of dominance in this season’s Formula One championship.

That’s the opinion of the team’s head of motorsport, Toto Wolff.

On the surface, all appears on track with just five races remaining in the season:

– Lewis Hamilton leads by 34 points from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

– Mercedes is 118 points clear of Ferrari and close to sealing a fourth straight constructors’ championship.

– Hamilton is odds-on for a third F1 title in four years with Mercedes, and fourth overall.

Yet the mood after Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix was almost despondent, despite Hamilton finishing in second place and Vettel fourth.

The bare result glosses over the fact that Vettel, starting from last place on the grid after an engine problem ended his qualifying, almost got a podium position. Vettel was lapping nearly one second faster than Hamilton and overtook Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, even though Bottas started fifth.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtook Hamilton with ease early on to win the race.

“It’s just so painful. The pace of Ferrari and Red Bull was very good,” Wolff said. “That is the underlying feeling with all of us: We need to understand why we underperform on certain circuits (with) very high temperatures.”

Ferrari’s other driver, Kimi Raikkonen, was not able to start because of a suspected turbo problem. Raikkonen could well have challenged for a win, given Ferrari’s pace and that he qualified in second place.

Two weeks ago in Singapore, Vettel started from pole position and looked set to regain the championship lead. Raikkonen was perfectly placed to help him, sitting ahead of both Mercedes cars on the grid. But Vettel caused a crash that took out both Ferraris, and two other cars, and handed the initiative to Hamilton.

“We have built our advantage over Ferrari in the last two races because of them shunting out in Singapore, Sebastian’s engine problems in qualifying, and Kimi’s problems in the race,” Wolff said Sunday in the Mercedes motorhome. “If they finished the races as they should have performed, we would not have increased our points advantage, but would have lost many points to them.”

Mercedes encountered problems with tire set up and rear balance issues earlier in the season, when Ferrari was on top. The problems have since been offset by the brilliant driving of Hamilton, who has managed to extract the most out of the car and find extra pace in qualifying following tough practice sessions.

“We have a very capricious car that has a very narrow window with the tires. Dipping in and out of the window is the fundamental story of 2017,” Wolff said. “We are looking at our own level of performance. How can we fix our issues? Benefiting from Ferrari’s problems shouldn’t hide that they have (been quicker) this race.”

Red Bull was also quicker.

“To beat Mercedes fair and square was beyond our expectation,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “I thought we had a great race car but I didn’t think it was going to be quite that great.”

Hamilton rarely gets beaten for pace, especially when starting from pole position.

“Even if I had closed the door and held Verstappen back on that lap, he would have got me on another,” Hamilton said. “When he passed me he was pulling away eight-tenths (of a second) quicker. There was nothing I could do.”

Hamilton predicted he would have finished third, had Raikkonen started.

“There are some issues with the car that we don’t fully understand,” Hamilton said. “Problems happening throughout the weekend that are just not acceptable for this great team.”

Mercedes struggled in practice for Malaysia, with Hamilton no higher than fifth as the Ferrari’s placed 1-2 in second and third practice.

“We happened to get the set up just OK for qualifying,” Hamilton said. “That was partly really good work from the engineers, but also fortunate.”

Hamilton knows his 34-point lead is somewhat illusory, given that the luck has gone Mercedes’ way “on two circuits where we shouldn’t have had those results.”

Still, having trailed Vettel by 14 points four races ago, he heads to the Japanese GP with cause for optimism.

“Suzuka is a much cooler circuit,” Hamilton said. “It should be better” for Mercedes.

F1, F2 both in action in Suzuka, Jerez on NBCSN and app this weekend

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoOct 3, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT
One of the classic races on the Formula 1 schedule occurs this weekend, with the Japanese Grand Prix from the Suzuka International Circuit. It’s the second race of a back-to-back after Malaysia and third race in the Singapore-Malaysia-Japan early fall Asian swing on the calendar.

Additionally, the Formula 2 series has a standalone race weekend in Jerez, Spain as it closes on the end of its season.

You can see all the action of both races this weekend on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App from Suzuka and Jerez.

F1 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

Live coverage of Sunday’s race begins at midnight ET with an hour of pre-race in F1 Countdown, with lights out at 1 a.m. ET. Additional live TV coverage occurs for qualifying at 2 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 7 and free practice two at 1 a.m. ET on Friday, October 6 – all these on NBCSN. Free practices one and three will air on the NBC Sports App.

Since the Japanese Grand Prix returned to Suzuka in 2009 after a two-year detour to Fuji Speedway in 2007 and 2008, Mercedes AMG Petronas and Red Bull Racing have won seven of the eight races – the lone exception being Jenson Button in a McLaren Mercedes in 2011.

Sebastian Vettel won four times for Red Bull in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013, winning the World Championship in each of the last three years.

Meanwhile at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton won in 2014 and 2015 and Nico Rosberg here last year, and each has gone onto win the championship that year.

That means it’s been five years on the trot that the winner in Suzuka has gone on to win the World Championship.

With Hamilton on a 34-point lead with five races remaining, he can move even closer to his fourth title – which would match Vettel – if he can win this weekend.

Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari will be looking to stop the bleeding after two brutal races in Singapore and Malaysia for the team. The start line crash at Singapore saw Vettel’s deficit in the championship increase from three points to 28, while it grew a further six points last weekend after engine issues in qualifying and a rally back to fourth place from last on the grid. Kimi Raikkonen didn’t even get that far, unable to start, and after two races where he hasn’t completed a single race lap the Finn will be keen to get back on the board this weekend.

Ferrari hasn’t won here since Michael Schumacher did so in 2004. Raikkonen won a year later, one of his most famous victories in 2005, from 17th on the grid and after a last lap pass of Giancarlo Fisichella.

Malaysia Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen was second here last year to Rosberg, Hamilton third after a brutal start saw him drop back. Verstappen made his Grand Prix weekend debut here as a Friday driver in 2014. Somewhat surprisingly, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo has never stood on a podium in Suzuka, his best finish here only fourth in 2014.

As ever, Fernando Alonso is the only other active Japanese Grand Prix winner in the field, having won for Renault at both Suzuka (2006) and Fuji (2008). But for Alonso and McLaren Honda together, Suzuka’s been a site of agony the last two years, and the site of Alonso’s infamous “GP2 engine” radio transmission on the manufacturer’s home soil. Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne has been on excellent form of late with back-to-back seventh place finishes, and has experience in Japan from his time racing in Super Formula.

Here’s the F1 schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Thursday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2: Friday, Oct. 6, 1 a.m.-2:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Friday, Oct. 6, 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, Oct. 8, 12 a.m.-1 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race: Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 a.m.-3 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 a.m.-3:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race (Replay): Sunday, Oct. 8, 9 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the United States Grand Prix, on October 22.

F2 AT JEREZ

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria.
Saturday 8 July 2017
Charles Leclerc (MCO, PREMA Racing)
Photo: Mauger/FIA Formula 2
ref: Digital Image _56I3213

Formula 2’s lone standalone round of the season comes this weekend from Jerez in Spain, nearly 20 years on exactly from when the 1997 Formula 1 World Championship was decided in dramatic fashion after Michael Schumacher contacted Jacques Villeneuve at the Dry Sac corner, and Villeneuve won his first and only title on October 26, 1997.

A driver who could one day become an F1 World Champion, Monegasque star Charles Leclerc of Prema Racing, is poised to wrap the F2 title this weekend in Jerez, as he enters with a 59-point lead over Oliver Rowland.

Leclerc has won five times this season although hasn’t done so since Silverstone in July. He was disqualified at the Spa feature race after winning, following a technical infringement found in post-race inspection.

Both races will be streamed live via the NBC Sports App, with TV coverage occurring Saturday night, October 7 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. This will be the lead-in to live Japanese Grand Prix race coverage on NBCSN at midnight ET.

F2 has this doubleheader race in Jerez, and then is off until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend November 25-26, concluding its season along with F1.

Here’s the F2 schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Race 1: Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m.-9:05 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Race 2: Sunday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-8:50 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • TV coverage: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET (NBCSN)