Ferrari: Vettel’s Malaysia F1 gearbox usable despite Stroll crash

By Luke SmithOct 5, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Ferrari has confirmed the gearbox from Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 car that was caught up in the post-checkered flag crash with Lance Stroll in Malaysia last weekend can still be used despite fears of damage.

After completing a fightback from P20 to P4 through the race at Sepang, F1 championship contender Vettel tangled with Stroll coming through the second sector on the cool-down lap, damaging the left-rear of the Ferrari.

Vettel admitted after the race that he was concerned about possible damage to his gearbox, which if replaced would trigger a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix and dent his title hopes further after a difficult run.

However, Ferrari sent out a tweet on Wednesday confirming Vettel’s gearbox was fit for use at Suzuka, allaying the fears.

The Japanese Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app this weekend.

F1 Paddock Pass: Japanese Grand Prix (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoOct 5, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Formula 1 heads to the Suzuka International Circuit this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 16 of 20 this season and the final Asian race of the season.

The NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass comes along with it as NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checks in from the Suzuka paddock.

You can see the new episode below.