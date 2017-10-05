Ferrari: Vettel’s Malaysia F1 gearbox usable despite Stroll crash

Ferrari has confirmed the gearbox from Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 car that was caught up in the post-checkered flag crash with Lance Stroll in Malaysia last weekend can still be used despite fears of damage.
After completing a fightback from P20 to P4 through the race at Sepang, F1 championship contender Vettel tangled with Stroll coming through the second sector on the cool-down lap, damaging the left-rear of the Ferrari.
Vettel admitted after the race that he was concerned about possible damage to his gearbox, which if replaced would trigger a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix and dent his title hopes further after a difficult run.
However, Ferrari sent out a tweet on Wednesday confirming Vettel’s gearbox was fit for use at Suzuka, allaying the fears.
