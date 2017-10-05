Photo courtesy of IMSA

Overachieving on bad days pivotal for No. 3 Corvette’s GTLM title push

By Tony DiZinnoOct 5, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
BRASELTON, Ga. – It takes a team to make a race car work and run properly. Drivers get a majority of the credit but the true stars work to credit the work from the behind-the-scenes personnel of engineers, strategists and crew members.

Such is the case for how Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia, in their sixth full season together as co-drivers at Corvette Racing, stand on the precipice of wrapping this year’s GT Le Mans class title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Nos. 3 and 4 Corvette C7.Rs are the oldest cars in class, now into year four while each of its competitors from BMW, Ferrari, Ford and Porsche have a car in either its first or second year.

That, along with various IMSA-assessed Balance of Performance adjustments have meant the outright pace of the Corvette hasn’t quite stacked up to some of its competitors.

But what the car has lacked in pace, it’s made up for in veteran cohesion of the No. 3 group, led in large part by lead engineer/strategist Kyle Millay and car chief Danny Binks, the latter of whom might be second to program manager Doug Fehan in terms of “legend status” within the Corvette Racing crew umbrella.

Magnussen and Garcia will clinch the driver’s title provided they start the race and achieve the minimum drive time of 45 minutes. They have a 21-point lead over Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe and can score a minimum of 22 points even with a ninth and last place finish in class.

It would be the pair’s first class title since 2013, which also included three wins, including an excellent defense drive at COTA from Garcia in what was also the oldest car on the grid in the previous Corvette C6.R against the then-newer SRT Viper GTS-R and BMW Z4 GTE.

How they got there this year speaks to a mix of guile and determination, with three wins and 10 top-five finishes in class in all 10 races to date, the only car in the class to do so.

Garcia’s “King of Spain” comeback drive at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring spoke loudest among the three wins, but great calls from Millay on the box put him in that spot, as well as at the other two wins achieved this year at Circuit of The Americas and VIRginia International Raceway.

“In reality, they all boiled down to the same thing,” Millay told NBC Sports. “Sebring didn’t come our way until three hours to go, when an opportunity presented to go off strategy to the Ford guys. None of them tried it as well. We knew there we could leapfrog them at least once on another stop, then Antonio to stay ahead of them. The Ford faded away and the Porsche got closer. They got unlucky with flats.

“COTA was basically a Lambo had come to stop on track. We were P4 and pitted before the pits closed. We cycled to the lead there, being one of the few cars in the pits. We built a pretty good cushion in traffic and subsequent pit stops. The ultimate BMW wasn’t able to track us down.

“Then VIR was probably closest thing to a real shootout all year. Very good pit stops cycled us ahead of 66.We got a bit of luck with the puncture and issues for BMW. Then Ferrari took itself out of contention.”

While the wins have been good, it’s the races that haven’t gone to plan where Corvette has excelled most this year. All the top-five finishes have spoken to strategy calls gone right and executing in places where it wasn’t expected.

Two races stick out as a case in point: Lime Rock Park, where Corvette Racing nabbed its 100th win as a team last year, and Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, last time out. Both races saw the No. 3 car finish fourth but in either case, it was a result that solidified the championship status.

Millay explained the former, Binks the latter.

“Lime Rock is a good example of that. We elected to push deep into the fuel window to get the best fuel and tires out there,” Millay said. “That allowed us to do two things: got us a flyer for fastest lap bonus point and two, with Lime Rock being fairly high deg for tires, we caught the BMW (Martin Tomcyzk’s BMW) but he was a bit too wide to get around! We weren’t going to touch the Porsches all weekend on pace so it was a race for third.”

On Monterey, Binks said, “As a group, our best days are the ones you win. But as a group, we’ve done a better job on races with a rough go. How do we get to the end and finish third with a fifth place car? Between the pit stops, the driver coaching and all of that with Kyle, maximizing the whole package is maybe more fulfilling.

“Last week for instance, we were fourth with a sixth or seventh place car. At one point the Ford guys were second and we were seventh. Then we were second and they were seventh! They’re over there losing their minds and I’m like, ‘What the heck? All they had to do was follow us!’ But what Kyle does, is that he’s done an amazing job to react in split-second decisions.”

Millay and fellow Corvette Racing engineer Chuck Houghton, who used to be on the No. 3 car and is now on the No. 4 car, are a pair of Pratt & Miller Engineering “racing lifers” through IMSA and GRAND-AM General Motors programs.

“I think it’s almost like an old marriage at this point!” Millay laughed.

But Millay’s learned well from Houghton as they worked on parallel programs. And he’s taken the lead under the No. 3 tent to where Binks doesn’t need to say much to him.

“I think at the beginning he asked a lot of questions. I tried to answer them with my thoughts and perspectives. But now he just runs with it,” Binks said. “He understands fuel mileage, spark maps, tire wear, computer modeling, and basically I don’t say much anymore. He runs with it now. He has the whole game in his head.”

Where Binks has helped bring the team a new dimension of preparation is in its pit stop practice in-between race. The team works to do “30 to 50” stops with another car at the shop and said the team has picked up “a second to a second and a half” on stops this year – time that can’t be accounted for on the track.

Overall continuity in the group is probably the overall key to success, as the core of the No. 3 team has been together over a seven to eight year period.

“I guess the biggest thing there is as a team from mechanics to engineers, is that we’ve all been a cohesive group since 2011,” Millay said.

“We’ve been through the trenches and stuck it out through good and bad times. It takes quite a bit to get us rattled. Whether we qualify on pole or dead last, if opportunities present themselves we’ll take advantage. Even if we haven’t had pace, we’ve kept a level head. When we get the chance to make something happen we’ve been in the right spot to do it.

“We’ve had some good fortune too, with guys either getting punctures or falling off and us taking advantage, or them catching opportune yellows.

“It’s been a year where fortune has been in our favor. We’ve had good races, good execution and a bit of luck to bring it all together.”

Kanaan set for next stage of IndyCar career with Foyt

By Tony DiZinnoOct 5, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT
A.J. Foyt is one of the greatest drivers in racing history and at Indianapolis. Tony Kanaan has become one of the ultimate fan favorites in IndyCar and at Indianapolis.

And together, they’ll have a couple years together to see if they can add to their respective legends.

Kanaan has made 16 Indianapolis 500 starts – not quite halfway to Foyt’s number of 35, all consecutive from 1958 through 1992 – but has established himself as the firm fan favorite of his generation, and as one of the best driver’s in the race’s history.

On the whole, he needed a fresh start as team leader and Foyt’s team, which opted for an all-youth strategy in 2017 with Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz, needed a tandem pairing of Kanaan and longtime engineer Eric Cowdin to help attempt to turn their respective fortunes around.

The mountain is steep to do so given the level of competition in the series. Foyt’s only won once from 2003 through 2017, when Takuma Sato broke through at Long Beach in 2013. Kanaan, usually a driver who won at least once a year for the majority of his IndyCar career, hasn’t won since Fontana in 2014.

The hope is for both parties on a level aero playing field with all cars going to the new 2018 Dallara universal aero kit, rather than split between the Honda and Chevrolet aero kits, will be an ideal scenario.

There’s a multi-year deal in place for Kanaan, announced Thursday, which gives them a bit of time to work it out as he heads into career season number 21 and beyond, and adds Foyt to the list of teams he’s driven for.

“I think that’s why we got together. We both needed a change,” Kanaan said.

“We both needed some boosts to put this team in Victory Lane, and we’re doing everything we can. We have just a great sponsor backing us with ABC that’s been with the team for 14 years, and they’re giving us every tool that they can to be able to make it happen.

“I think with the new car, like everybody starting from scratch, I think that’s our chance. It’s our chance to get ahead of the game with all the resources that we have and the people that we have working for us, and to put it back there. We both need it to go back to Victory Lane, and that’s why there’s a reason that we actually came together with this partnership to be able to do it.”

Team director Larry Foyt said Kanaan’s 20-plus years experience – nearly all of them with Cowdin save for a couple years when Cowdin went to Team Penske or was on another car at Chip Ganassi Racing – will pay dividends.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of experiences, which is going to really pay with this new aero kit and figuring that out quickly, but the one thing I think Tony and I when we started talking about this, we looked at each other, and it’s a lot of trust between each other,” Larry Foyt said.

“I had to know Tony is not just trying to ride out his last years, that he’s going to give 110 percent, and wants to know that we’re going to put all our resources into the race team to give him a chance to win, and that’s exactly the trust that we had to — I think when we looked each other in the eye, we both knew that this was what we wanted to do and our goals were aligned, and that’s why we think it’s going to work.”

Kanaan is excited for the full season journey that lies ahead, and particularly for Indianapolis – where A.J. is the closest thing to the “king” there.

He joked during the official press conference earlier today that he gets grief on his golf cart from the legendary/infamous Indianapolis Motor Speedway security guards – the “Yellow Shirts” – while A.J. can drive his golf cart anywhere on the grounds with no issues.

Once he gets past the cool component of riding with Foyt on a golf cart, Kanaan wants to return the No. 14 to an Indianapolis 500 victory lane for the first time since 1999 when Kenny Brack did so. Kanaan, of course, famously won the 2013 race with KV Racing Technology.

“I think out of all the numbers that I’ve driven through my career, that is definitely the one that puts a lot more pressure on me, so I’m going to have to make sure that I keep up the tradition of that number and hopefully we will do that,” Kanaan said.

“But we’ll definitely — I was thinking about that the other day. I mean, I can’t wait for opening day at the 500 and put the 14 car to do a lap like that, especially me driving. Having garage 1 for me, it’s like — it’s kind of cool.

“It’s one of those things that I’ve always looked around and said, AJ can do this here, AJ can do that. He basically owns the Speedway, so hopefully we’ll be able to keep the 14 where it belongs.”