Red Bull GRC: TOTAL Quartz named as a new series partner

JYVASKYLA, FINLAND - AUGUST 02: Daniel Sordo of Spain and Marc Marti of Spain compete in their Citroen C4 Total during Leg 3 of the WRC Neste Oil Rally of Finland on August 02 , 2009 in Jyvaskyla, Finland (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Red Bull Global Rallycross adds TOTAL Quartz as its new Official Lubricant Partner in 2018. Total and Red Bull have partnered before in FIA World Rally Championship competition (see above). See below for more on this Red Bull GRC partnership.

Red Bull Global Rallycross and Total Specialties USA, Inc., Total S.A.’s US marketing affiliate, have announced a multi-year agreement that will see Total become the Official Lubricant Partner of Red Bull GRC. Through its TOTAL Quartz brand, Total will leverage Red Bull GRC’s nationwide live events, broadcasts, and digital and social content platforms to grow its footprint in North America.

“Across the globe, the TOTAL Quartz brand is known for excellence in its oil and lubricants, and excellence in motorsport,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “We are beyond excited to reveal a multi-year partnership with Total as the Official Lubricant Partner of Red Bull Global Rallycross, and we look forward to writing the next chapter in its incredible racing heritage.”

Total has a long and storied motorsports history, including partnerships in Formula 1, 24 Hours of Le Mans, World Rally Championship, and Dakar Rally, among others. Legendary drivers from Sebastien Loeb to Sebastian Vettel have campaigned the brand’s iconic redand-white colors to countless race wins and world championships.

“This is a significant time for Total as we embark on our sponsorship as the Official Lubricant Partner of Red Bull Global Rallycross. We are very pleased to partner with such a strong and influential brand as Red Bull GRC, and we look forward to growing the relationship in years to come,” commented Christophe Doussoux, Senior Vice President, Lubricants for Total Specialties USA, Inc.