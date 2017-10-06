Getty Images

Bottas set for five-place grid drop at Suzuka after F1 gearbox change

By Luke SmithOct 6, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT
Valtteri Bottas will receive a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after the Mercedes Formula 1 team was forced to change the gearbox on his car.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted in his post-practice briefing on Friday at Suzuka that the gearbox on Bottas’ Mercedes W08 car had been changed since the last event at Malaysia, with the previous unit not completing the six required races.

As a result, Bottas has been referred to the stewards, who will hand him a five-place grid drop for the race in Japan on Sunday.

Bottas currently finds himself going through a rough patch of form that has seen him fall out of contention for the world championship, with the Finn now set to support teammate Lewis Hamilton’s bid for the drivers’ crown.

Bottas finished fifth-fastest in practice on Friday at Suzuka, albeit over a second slower than Hamilton, and knows there is more work to do to make up the time.

“In practice one, the car did feel better than it did in Malaysia, but we still need to work on things to make the car quicker,” Bottas said.

“As a starting point for the weekend, it definitely feels better than a week ago. My run with the soft tyres was good, but with the super-soft, I didn’t really gain any grip.

“So the main thing for me is to understand the super-soft performance. The long runs actually weren’t too bad, and hopefully we’ll see better weather tomorrow.”

Sainz crashes in FP1, receives grid penalty on tough Friday at Suzuka

By Luke SmithOct 6, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
Carlos Sainz Jr. endured a tough Friday of Formula 1 practice running at Suzuka as he suffered a big crash in FP1 and received a 20-place grid penalty following changes to his power unit.

Toro Rosso confirmed ahead of FP1 it had changed the MGU-H, turbocharger and internal combustion engine on Sainz’s power unit, with each obeing outside of the season allocation for elements.

Sainz entered FP1 with the grid drop confirmed, and saw his fortunes take another hit when he crashed out 50 minutes into the session while exiting the hairpin.

After getting a wheel on the kerb, Sainz’s Toro Rosso slid across the track and into the wall on the left-hand side, smashing into the wall.

“A tricky Friday for us! Obviously, the accident in FP1 was a bit of a pity,” Sainz said.

“I didn’t expect that to happen, I just clipped the outside kerb a bit too much and it sent me into a spin and then into the barriers. It looked quite incredible on the TV, but luckily it wasn’t such a big one from inside the cockpit.

“We can’t forget that a minimal miscalculation here can make you pay a big price! I’m happy that the mechanics could put the car back together for FP2 – they did an amazing job like they always do, pushing for me and the team.

“We were ready to run in FP2, but unfortunately the weather conditions didn’t help us and we were only able to complete an installation lap. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day!”