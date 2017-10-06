Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car feeling ‘much better’ in Japan than Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton says his Mercedes W08 Formula 1 car is feeling “much better” in Japan than it was in Malaysia last weekend as he bids to extend his drivers’ championship lead.

Despite taking pole position and finishing second at Sepang, Hamilton struggled for pace throughout the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, leaving him seeking answers amid concerns Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel could gain the upper hand through the closing races.

Hamilton finished second behind Vettel in FP1 on Friday before leading the FP2 washout and completing just four laps, but was pleased with the running he did complete in the Mercedes car.

“It’s been an interesting day, the car is feeling much better than it was in Malaysia. I’m glad that we had the dry session for FP1,” Hamilton said.

“In FP2, there was a lot of rain, but it felt really important to go out and assess the track and see how the car was feeling as the car was not good in the wet in Malaysia.

“The car feels back to normal, so I’m ready to race.”

Hamilton was one of just five drivers to post a lap time in FP2 as heavy rain prompted the bulk of the field to stay in the pits, but the Briton said he was keen give something back to the passionate Japanese fans who braved the weather.

“The fans are pretty special here, to be out there in the rain, waiting for us to go out through the whole of FP2,” Hamilton said.

“That’s also another reason I wanted to go out and at least give them a little bit of a show.

“So hopefully at least they got to see something as not many cars went out.”

