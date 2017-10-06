Getty Images

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car feeling ‘much better’ in Japan than Malaysia

By Luke SmithOct 6, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton says his Mercedes W08 Formula 1 car is feeling “much better” in Japan than it was in Malaysia last weekend as he bids to extend his drivers’ championship lead.

Despite taking pole position and finishing second at Sepang, Hamilton struggled for pace throughout the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, leaving him seeking answers amid concerns Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel could gain the upper hand through the closing races.

Hamilton finished second behind Vettel in FP1 on Friday before leading the FP2 washout and completing just four laps, but was pleased with the running he did complete in the Mercedes car.

“It’s been an interesting day, the car is feeling much better than it was in Malaysia. I’m glad that we had the dry session for FP1,” Hamilton said.

“In FP2, there was a lot of rain, but it felt really important to go out and assess the track and see how the car was feeling as the car was not good in the wet in Malaysia.

“The car feels back to normal, so I’m ready to race.”

Hamilton was one of just five drivers to post a lap time in FP2 as heavy rain prompted the bulk of the field to stay in the pits, but the Briton said he was keen give something back to the passionate Japanese fans who braved the weather.

“The fans are pretty special here, to be out there in the rain, waiting for us to go out through the whole of FP2,” Hamilton said.

“That’s also another reason I wanted to go out and at least give them a little bit of a show.

“So hopefully at least they got to see something as not many cars went out.”

Sainz crashes in FP1, receives grid penalty on tough Friday at Suzuka

Getty Images
By Luke SmithOct 6, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Carlos Sainz Jr. endured a tough Friday of Formula 1 practice running at Suzuka as he suffered a big crash in FP1 and received a 20-place grid penalty following changes to his power unit.

Toro Rosso confirmed ahead of FP1 it had changed the MGU-H, turbocharger and internal combustion engine on Sainz’s power unit, with each obeing outside of the season allocation for elements.

Sainz entered FP1 with the grid drop confirmed, and saw his fortunes take another hit when he crashed out 50 minutes into the session while exiting the hairpin.

After getting a wheel on the kerb, Sainz’s Toro Rosso slid across the track and into the wall on the left-hand side, smashing into the wall.

“A tricky Friday for us! Obviously, the accident in FP1 was a bit of a pity,” Sainz said.

“I didn’t expect that to happen, I just clipped the outside kerb a bit too much and it sent me into a spin and then into the barriers. It looked quite incredible on the TV, but luckily it wasn’t such a big one from inside the cockpit.

“We can’t forget that a minimal miscalculation here can make you pay a big price! I’m happy that the mechanics could put the car back together for FP2 – they did an amazing job like they always do, pushing for me and the team.

“We were ready to run in FP2, but unfortunately the weather conditions didn’t help us and we were only able to complete an installation lap. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day!”