Renault confirms controversial appointment of ex-FIA tech chief Budkowski

Renault Formula 1 has confirmed the controversial appointment of former FIA technical chief Marcin Budkowski in the role of executive director.

Budkowski has acted as the main point of contact for F1 teams with technical queries about their car, making him privy to sensitive information they would not share with rivals.

Team bosses were therefore left outraged when reports emerged in Malaysia that Budkowski was set to join Renault after handing in his notice at the FIA, who placed him on a three-month stint of gardening leave.

On Friday, Renault confirmed Budkowski will join in the future as executive director, boosting its management team and, crucially, “will oversee all chassis development and production activities”.

“There have been a lot of positive changes these last few months at Renault Sport Racing with an accelerated expansion at Enstone, the restructuring of our engine deployment from Viry with the supply of two top customer teams for 2018, three titles in a row in an increasingly competitive Formula E championship and other motor racing categories, and the arrival of new strategic partners,” Renault racing chief Cyril Abiteboul said.

“All of this is happening in a context where the seasons are longer and more intense. It was clear that the Renault Sport Racing management structure needed reinforcing.

“Marcin’s mission will be to continue the strengthening of Enstone to enable Renault to join the top Formula 1 teams by 2020, through relying on the proven personnel of the likes of Bob Bell, Nick Chester and Rob White.

“Marcin’s arrival is excellent news and further proof of our determination to achieve our goals.”

