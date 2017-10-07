Michael Buffer named as pre-race announcer for United States GP

Formula 1 has announced that iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer will host the official pre-race driver introductions for the United States Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

As part of the festivities for this year’s race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, Buffer will feature in an extended pre-race build up that has been tweaked in the F1 sporting regulations after the FIA granted officials special dispensation to do so.

Known for his famous catchphrase “let’s get ready to rumble!”, Buffer will “be on hand to present at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin all of the Formula 1 world championship title contenders,” as per a release from F1.

“The partnership unites Formula 1 with an iconic voice that sports fans across the globe will recognize. He will build-up the excitement and anticipation by introducing the stars of the show minutes before the start of the race.”

“I’ve been involved in some of the biggest sporting events around the world and have introduced most of the greatest boxers of the modern era, and now is my time to introduce the world’s finest racing drivers,” Buffer said.

“They are the stars of the show and I want to introduce them with the energy and adrenalin they deserve before they fire up their engines and get ready to race.”

As per the release: “To accommodate this new initiative, the usual race start procedure has to begin 15 minutes earlier than usual. With the unanimous support of the teams, the FIA will apply for an exemption to the sporting regulations for this event only.”

“Having received a request from Formula 1, we have made some changes to the current Sporting Regulations for this race only, which will allow more time on the grid with the cars and drivers,” FIA race director Charlie Whiting said.

“The period leading up to the start of a Formula 1 Grand Prix is always very spectacular and we are pleased to be able to make it even more exciting for the general public watching both at and away from the track.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1