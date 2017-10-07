Getty Images

Michael Buffer named as pre-race announcer for United States GP

By Luke SmithOct 7, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Formula 1 has announced that iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer will host the official pre-race driver introductions for the United States Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

As part of the festivities for this year’s race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, Buffer will feature in an extended pre-race build up that has been tweaked in the F1 sporting regulations after the FIA granted officials special dispensation to do so.

Known for his famous catchphrase “let’s get ready to rumble!”, Buffer will “be on hand to present at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin all of the Formula 1 world championship title contenders,” as per a release from F1.

“The partnership unites Formula 1 with an iconic voice that sports fans across the globe will recognize. He will build-up the excitement and anticipation by introducing the stars of the show minutes before the start of the race.”

“I’ve been involved in some of the biggest sporting events around the world and have introduced most of the greatest boxers of the modern era, and now is my time to introduce the world’s finest racing drivers,” Buffer said.

“They are the stars of the show and I want to introduce them with the energy and adrenalin they deserve before they fire up their engines and get ready to race.”

As per the release: “To accommodate this new initiative, the usual race start procedure has to begin 15 minutes earlier than usual. With the unanimous support of the teams, the FIA will apply for an exemption to the sporting regulations for this event only.”

“Having received a request from Formula 1, we have made some changes to the current Sporting Regulations for this race only, which will allow more time on the grid with the cars and drivers,” FIA race director Charlie Whiting said.

“The period leading up to the start of a Formula 1 Grand Prix is always very spectacular and we are pleased to be able to make it even more exciting for the general public watching both at and away from the track.”

Castroneves involved in early incident at Petit Le Mans

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneOct 7, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
Team Penske’s return to sports car racing got off to a rough start in the opening minutes of the Motul Petit Le Mans, as polesitter Helio Castroneves was involved in an incident with Matteo Cressoni in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 in the opening hour.

With the race beginning on a wet track surface, Castroneves in his No. 6 Oreca 07 Gibson lost the lead to Tequila Patron ESM’s Pipo Derani on the first lap, but held down second through a flurry of pit stops as teams begin pitting for slick tires with the track drying very quickly.

After rejoining the race, still in second behind Derani, Castroneves was lapping the aforementioned Cressoni when the Ferrari driver broke loose entering the Turn 10 chicane.

Castroneves was an innocent victim as Cressoni subsequently spun into him, sending both drivers into the gravel.

However, even though he lost a lap getting removed from the gravel trap, Castroneves only sustained minor damage to the rear bodywork.

Team Penske immediately went to work replacing the damaged bodywork, and Castroneves was able to quickly rejoin the fight.