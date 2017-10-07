Getty Images

Sainz joins Renault from USGP onwards; Kvyat, Gasly to finish season for Toro Rosso

By Luke SmithOct 7, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT
Renault has confirmed that Carlos Sainz Jr. will make his Formula 1 debut with the team at the United States Grand Prix later this month, completing his move from Toro Rosso four races early.

Daniil Kvyat will return to Toro Rosso after two races out and partner Pierre Gasly, who will not contest the Super Formula finale as a result.

Minutes after Jolyon Palmer announced via Instagram he would be leaving Renault after this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, the French marque issued a statement confirming Sainz from the Austin race until the end of the season.

Sainz had been due to join Renault for the 2018 season, with the team making efforts to sign him as early as Malaysia, but only reached an agreement with Palmer to terminate the contract after Suzuka.

“First of all I would like to thank Toro Rosso and Red Bull for allowing me the possibility of finishing this season with Renault Sport Racing,” Sainz said.

“More specifically, I really want to thank all my engineers and mechanics for their support and tremendous work throughout these years. Toro Rosso is made up of a fantastic group of people and I wish them only the best for the future.

“On my side, I will definitely do my very best in tomorrow’s race – this would be the best possible send-off! Additionally, competing in these last four races with Renault gives me a good opportunity to get to know the team and the car earlier than expected. I am looking forward to start working with them.”

Kvyat was dropped by Toro Rosso due to poor form after the Singapore Grand Prix, making way for 2016 GP2 champion Gasly, but will be drafted back in to replace Sainz.

The announcement from Toro Rosso also confirmed Gasly for the USGP, meaning he will not fight for the Super Formula title in Japan despite sitting just half a point behind the leader heading into the season finale.

Suzuka success gives Hamilton complete set of poles at every F1 track

By Luke SmithOct 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton may have been celebrating the 71st pole position of his illustrious Formula 1 career on Saturday, but it was a first for the Mercedes driver at Suzuka.

Hamilton is a three-time winner of the Japanese Grand Prix (2007, 2014, 2015), yet has never lined up on pole at Suzuka where the race has been since 2009. He did, however, take pole when the race was at Fuji in 2007.

Suzuka was the final circuit on Hamilton’s hit list, giving him a complete set of scoring pole at all 20 of the circuits currently on the F1 calendar.

“It’s interesting because every single time I’ve struggled here, struggled with finding the right balance, often not starting on the right foot and then just struggling where to find the placement,” Hamilton said.

“Sometimes I’ve started on the right foot and led the car in completely the wrong direction. Yeah, so it’s always been up and down. This is the first time, and I would say definitely the first car that I’ve really felt that it’s been underneath me all weekend. Small tweaks here and there but in the right direction.

“I think fundamentally a better job done globally. Particularly with my engineers. My engineer understanding what I need from the car and vice versa: what I need from my engineers and the car.

It’s worked out better this time. My knowledge of the car is better than it’s been before, which has enabled me then to go out and do the job.

“Ten years or whatever it is, my first pole position here. 10th time lucky, so I’m grateful for that.”

Here’s what Hamilton’s pole record looks like at all 20 of the tracks on the F1 calendar. His perfect record will only last until the start of next season, though, with the return of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard giving him another new circuit to try and tame.

Lewis Hamilton F1 Pole Positions – 2017 Calendar Track-by-Track

Melbourne, Australia – 6
Shanghai, China – 6
Sakhir, Bahrain – 2
Sochi, Russia – 1
Catalunya, Spain – 3
Monaco – 1
Montreal, Canada – 6
Baku, Azerbaijan – 1
Spielberg, Austria – 2
Silverstone, Great Britain – 5
Hungaroring, Hungary – 5
Spa, Belgium – 4
Monza, Italy – 6
Marina Bay, Singapore – 3
Sepang, Malaysia – 5
Suzuka, Japan – 1
Circuit of The Americas, USA – 1
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico – 1
Interlagos, Brazil – 2
Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi – 3