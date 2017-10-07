WATCH LIVE: Japanese GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 12am ET

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton can take a major step towards clinching a fourth Formula 1 world title when he leads the field away from pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Currently leading chief rival Sebastian Vettel by 34 points at the top of the drivers’ championship, Hamilton swept to pole with a stunning lap that saw him break the existing track record at Suzuka by almost two seconds.

F1 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

Vettel will start alongside Hamilton on the front row of the grid, and with temperatures running high at Suzuka, things could play in Ferrari’s favor as it looks to bounce back from a rough run of races.

Grid penalties for Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen have forced both drivers to run alternate strategies, starting on the soft compound tire, giving them the chance to fight through the field in the closing stages. Pirelli has predicted this could be a two-stop race, aiding their chances.

Suzuka has a history for spectacular F1 races, and Sunday’s event could be just the latest chapter in its steeped story.

You can watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 12am ET. CLICK HERE for NBCSN live stream.

You can also try out a new ‘Mosaic View’ for the race that includes the race simulcast, in-car cameras, driver tracker and pit lane cam. CLICK HERE to watch the Mosaic View live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton providing updates and interviews throughout the race from Suzuka.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.

2017 Japanese Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

3. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull

5. Esteban Ocon Force India

6. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes*

7. Sergio Perez Force India

8. Felipe Massa Williams

9. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren

10. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari*

11. Nico Hulkenberg Renault

12. Kevin Magnussen Haas

13. Romain Grosjean Haas

14. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso

15. Lance Stroll Williams

16. Marcus Ericsson Sauber

17. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber

18. Jolyon Palmer Renault**

19. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso**

20. Fernando Alonso McLaren***

* Five-place grid penalty for gearbox change

** 20-place grid penalty for power unit changes

*** 35-place grid penalty for power unit changes

Follow @LukeSmithF1